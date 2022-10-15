Donte Dixon scored four touchdowns to lead Apollo High School to a 48-14 victory over Marshall County on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
Dixon scored on runs of 16 and 19 yards in the first half, along with a touchdown reception, to put the Eagles up 27-7 at intermission.
Dixon added another TD run from 41 yards out in the third quarter, and Apollo quarterback Christian Combs added scoring runs of 13 and 15 yards, as well.
With the win, Apollo improved to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in Class 6-A, District 1 play.
Marshall County fell to 3-5 overall and 0-4 in the district.
Apollo plays again next week at City-County foe Daviess County.
HENDERSON COUNTY 73, DAVIESS COUNTY 35
The Panthers pulled to within two points on a touchdown early in the second half, but the Colonels outscored DC 43-7 down the stretch for the district win in Henderson.
Bryson Parm rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Panthers (5-3, 2-1 in Class 6-A, District 1), and quarterback Lake Wilson completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 126 yards and two scores.
Henderson County (7-1, 3-0) finished with 541 yards of total offense to DC’s 264, led by running back Jordan Wright’s 155 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries with an additional 84 yards and two scores on three receptions. Colonels quarterback Trajdon Davis totaled two passing TDs and two rushing scores, as well.
DC returns to action next week when the Panthers host City-County rival Apollo.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 45, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 21
Muhlenberg County built a commanding 31-7 advantage at halftime before cruising to a district victory at Mustang Stadium in Greenville.
The victory was the first of the year for Muhlenberg County (1-7, 1-3 in Class 5-A, District 1).
Breckinridge County fell to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the district.
The Mustangs play again next week when they travel to take on Graves County in another district tilt.
GRAYSON COUNTY 33, OHIO COUNTY 14
Matthew Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and Jaylen Walker returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score as the Eagles fell at Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium in Hartford.
With the loss, Ohio County slipped to 2-6 overall and 1-3 against Class 5-A, District 1 opponents.
Grayson County, led by two rushing touchdowns and a passing TD from quarterback Hunter Felty, improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 within the district. Jeren VanMeter added a pair of rushing scores, as well.
Ohio County plays again next week with a road trip to district foe Breckinridge County.
VOLLEYBALL OWENSBORO SWEEPS WEBSTER COUNTY
The Lady Devils claimed a 25-9, 25-4 win at the OHS gymnasium.
Chase Mather and Brooklyn Williams had six kills apiece for Owensboro (13-17); Hannah Ashley recorded five aces; Mia Covington had five kills; Kennedy Thompson made seven digs; and Ava Fincher passed for 11 assists.
Webster County fell to 6-15.
THURSDAY OHIO COUNTY 3, OWENSBORO 0
Ohio County won 25-10, 25-23, 25-8 in a match at the OHS gym.
Caroline Law had 19 assists for the Lady Eagles (25-6); Camryn Kennedy posted 10 kills; Kaitlyn Sampson finished with seven kills; and Jalyn Whittaker added 10 digs.
