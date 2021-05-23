Have you ever wanted to go back to high school?
For a small, select group of students across Kentucky, that’s now at least a one-year opportunity.
With the signing of Kentucky Senate Bill 128 into law in March, any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-21 school year can apply for a “do-over” year in 2021-22 — giving them the chance to retake or supplement courses they’ve already taken. The legislation, created as a way to alleviate the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking all sorts of havoc on traditional learning, also allows student-athletes to return for another season as long as they don’t turn 19 before Aug. 1 of their senior year.
With Daviess County and Owensboro public schools approving the supplemental year last week, you can expect to see a few familiar faces back next year.
In total, 33 students applied for the program — 27 in DCPS and six in OPS — across all grade levels.
That doesn’t seem like a lot once you take a peek onto social media across the commonwealth. For example, some of Kentucky’s top football stars have announced they’re returning, including Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott, who was named co-Mr. Football by the Associated Press after his first senior year. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 523 students in Fayette County alone applied for a do-over year.
The statewide program has also sparked debate about its validity. Of course, those arguments have more to do with athletics than anything else.
If students feel like they’ve been cheated out of learning opportunities because of a once-in-a-generation (and, truly, even rarer than that) pandemic, then they should absolutely have a chance to rectify that. Virtual learning was certainly a strain on some students and their families, so it’s not fair to hold them to that standard if they could benefit from another chance.
At the same time though, athletics present a unique situation.
Unless you’re playing varsity at the middle school level, you typically have available a four-year high school career. If a student opts to re-do his or her senior year, it throws a few things out of balance.
For one, teams may not see as much progression from its younger players — those who were waiting in the wings to step up once the team’s older players graduated. For coaches, though, you want the best players available, and there’s not much better than a fifth-year senior in that regard.
Secondly, it’s almost an unfair deal for teams who have to play those returning stars.
If you have to face Beechwood every year, you were probably looking forward to Hergott graduating. For Apollo and Daviess County, their football teams will have to square off against district rival McCracken County after it brings back senior star running back Hunter Bradley and top wide receiver Zander Mayes.
Teams who regularly face Apollo will also have another year of senior Harrison Bowman, who plays baseball, basketball, football and soccer for the Eagles. The four-sport athlete announced his decision on Twitter on Friday. I doubt many opposing teams are excited about that.
And lastly, what does adding an extra year do to the record books? Records are an integral part of sports discussion and achievement — even to the point of obsession, in some cases. If someone breaks an all-time career record during a do-over year, is there an asterisk listed alongside it?
You’re absolutely guaranteed to hear those arguments in the future.
The supplemental year has its pros and its cons, of course. It’s up to individual students and their families to decide the best decision for them, and you can’t fault anyone for choosing either way.
After all, it’s a unique situation during a unique year — and something we’re unlikely to ever see again.
