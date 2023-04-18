When it comes to youth sports and activities, Owensboro is thriving.
Between sports leagues, camps and individual training lessons, there’s something for just about every athlete, no matter their age or skill level. With spring upon us and the weather starting to heat up, now’s the time to get outside and get active.
There’s baseball and softball, which feature a burgeoning local landscape between Little League, Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken leagues, along with T-ball for the youngsters. It’s not uncommon to drive by any of the youth baseball fields around town and see teams practicing or competing on a nice day.
If football is more your speed, the Owensboro Daviess County Youth Football League and Kids Football League offer plenty of opportunities to hit the gridiron. Both leagues are accepting registrations. Cheerleaders also have the chance to sign up and get experience on the sidelines.
Golf is another sport with a strong youth base in Owensboro. The Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series is a summer-long tour of some of the region’s top courses in a league format, but the City also offers the PGA Jr. League at Ben Hawes Golf Course. Both are still offering registration for the upcoming season, as well.
As far as soccer and futsal go, there’s a strong local community within the sport. It might be late to jump in for the 2023 season, but Owensboro United, Sports Tutor and the Daviess County Youth Soccer Association are all viable options. This past weekend, the fields at Thompson Berry Park were packed with hundreds of players and spectators for the United Spring Cup.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Kentucky without basketball, and there are numerous chances to hone your skills on the hardwood. The local high schools offer leagues and camps for kids looking to get better, Upward Basketball features competition with four area churches, and there are even chances on Tuesday nights for kids to train with the TBL’s Owensboro Thoroughbreds.
If you prefer tennis, Moreland Park offers public courts for use. There’s also Centre Court, which requires a membership, but with courts inside and out, it’s one of the nicest facilities in Owensboro.
At the Edge Ice Center, kids can get involved with either the Owensboro Figure Skating Club or the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association — and it’s a nice reprieve from the sweltering heat during the summer.
There’s even a place for sports that don’t necessarily get as much attention.
There’s the Little Spikers Youth Volleyball League. And the DC Youth Wrestling League. And aquatic programs with the Owensboro Marlins or Owensboro YMCA. And even karate and martial arts for those looking to get into self-defense.
In fact, if there’s a sport that your child has even the slightest interest in, there’s likely an outlet for it somewhere in Owensboro.
According to the CDC, playing sports during childhood leads not only to improved physical health, but there are also benefits to mental, emotional and social well-being that will last a lifetime.
So, don’t be afraid to try something new. Athletics are an important aspect of childhood development, and they provide so much more than wins and losses.
If there’s a sport or an activity that you think might be fun, odds are that you can find it in Owensboro.
