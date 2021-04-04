When Jamin Davis hears his name called at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland later this month, the University of Kentucky linebacker won’t be dressed up or surrounded by an entourage.
He won’t shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand or hold up a jersey for photos, either.
In fact, Davis won’t even be there. He’ll be sitting with his family on the couch at home.
“I never really wanted to be a guy that was all dressed up in a fancy suit walking across a stage,” Davis said on Zoom prior to UK’s Pro Day last week, “especially knowing that I’m not a guy that’s really one of them anyway.”
That shouldn’t come as a surprise — not because of when Davis will be drafted, but because that’s simply who he is.
The 6-foot-4, 234-pounder isn’t expected to sit and wait for long, according to draft analysts and experts.
After posting a 42-inch vertical and 4.37-second 40-yard dash on Wednesday, Davis shot up NFL drafts boards like a cannon. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Davis sitting at No. 14 on his list, and mock drafts have Davis as a virtual unanimous first-round pick.
He’s been getting more national attention in the past four days than he did in the last four months.
It’s a remarkable turnaround for the Georgia native who really wasn’t expected to do much of anything as a junior at UK (much less develop into a first-round selection in the NFL Draft).
Stepping in for linebacker Chris Oats this past season, Davis ended up leading the Wildcats with 102 tackles — 25 more than the second-highest tackler — to go along with four tackles for loss, three interceptions, a pick returned for a touchdown and 1.5 sacks. Prior to his junior campaign, Davis had started just one game in his college career.
However, when the opportunity to play came about, he took full advantage.
Originally projected as a late-round selection after the season, Davis opted to declare for the draft. It wasn’t until recently that he started opening eyes.
“Honestly, I’m guessing people are just starting to wake up just a little bit,” he said before Pro Day. “... I’m not doing anything special. I’m not pulling out any hat tricks or anything. I’m just being myself.”
Which is exactly why you won’t find him wearing a suit or making a big fuss on draft night. That’s not who he is.
There was no preseason hype, there were no promises, and, most certainly, there were no expectations on Davis when the season began.
In a year, though, he went from bench warmer to first-round pick.
“You look at Jamin, there’s a guy who didn’t play much early and took advantage of an opportunity,” UK defensive coordinator Brad White said. “In one year, he boosted his draft stock, huge.”
Wildcats coach Mark Stoops compared Davis to former UK linebacker and national defensive player of the year Josh Allen, who was drafted No. 7 overall in 2019.
“Coming in with a lanky frame and putting on all that muscle,” said Stoops, who estimated that Davis weighed around 190 pounds on his arrival to Lexington. “You can’t really even call it weight, because there’s not an ounce of fat on that guy.
“That’s from a lot of years of hard work, and our team putting him in a position to train at a high level and develop. Jamin just being conscientious for all those years, he really put a lot of time into learning the game.”
Obviously, it’s paid off, and there’s no doubt that his focus and dedication will continue on at the professional level.
So, when Davis has his name called on April 29, he won’t be there in person to hear it. No fancy suits, no bright lights, no hype — and that’s just the way he likes it.
