Jomel Boyd and Jordan Roland scored 16 points apiece to lead the Panthers’ effort, but a hot start helped Tiffin jump ahead early and hold off Kentucky Wesleyan for an 82-70 men’s college basketball victory Saturday at the Gillmor Student Center in Tiffin, Ohio.

With the loss, KWC drops to 7-9 overall and 3-5 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.