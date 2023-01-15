Jomel Boyd and Jordan Roland scored 16 points apiece to lead the Panthers’ effort, but a hot start helped Tiffin jump ahead early and hold off Kentucky Wesleyan for an 82-70 men’s college basketball victory Saturday at the Gillmor Student Center in Tiffin, Ohio.
With the loss, KWC drops to 7-9 overall and 3-5 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play.
The Dragons (6-9, 4-5 in G-MAC), after leading 17-13, erupted for a 23-5 scoring run that pushed them to a 22-point advantage with 5:35 left in the first half. The Panthers closed the half on a 10-2 mini-run to pull to within 42-28 at intermission.
Antonio Thomas knocked down a 3 to trim Tiffin’s lead to 50-44 with 14:31 left to play, but the Dragons scored 17 of the game’s next 26 points to establish a 67-53 advantage less than six minutes later.
Jordan Wesley put in a layup to give Tiffin its largest lead of the second half at 75-57 with 5:18 left.
The Panthers cobbled together one final flurry — Boyd’s layup on a steal and assist from Roland capped off a 10-1 run that trimmed the deficit to 76-67 with 1:01 remaining — but Wesleyan couldn’t get any closer from there. Ben Sisson added 12 points with four rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Panthers, while Beezy Fernandez chipped in 11 points. Boyd grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Roland added four boards, three assists and three steals.
Wesleyan shot 44.3% from the field, including 8-of-24 from 3-point distance (33.3%), and converted 8-of-11 free throws (72.7%) with 14 turnovers leading to 22 points for the Dragons.
Tiffin finished with five players in double figures, including Morgan Taylor (20 points, six rebounds), Jordan (13 points, eight rebounds), Carius Key (11 points), Joshua Rivers (11 points) and Ian Lopez (11 points).
The Dragons shot 56.9% from the floor, making 7-of-19 shots from beyond the arc (36.8%), and connected on 9-of-15 foul shots (60%) with 14 turnovers resulting in 12 KWC points.
Tiffin finished with the edge in rebounding (34-29), second-chance scoring (11-10), points in the paint (44-38) and fast-break production (19-2).
Wesleyan is set for a return to action Thursday when the Panthers take on nationally-ranked Hillsdale at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 28 42 — 70
Kentucky Wesleyan (70) — Boyd 16, Roland 16, Sisson 12, Fernandez 11, Aune 9, Thomas 3, Gray 2, Mitchell 1.
Tiffin (82) — Taylor 20, Jordan 13, Key 11, Lopez 11, Rivers 11, Harris 6, Williams 6, Deas 4.
