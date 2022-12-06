Izayiah Villafuerte poured in a game-high 34 points, including 28 in the second half, as Warren Central pulled away after intermission to take an 80-41 win over Owensboro Monday night at the OHS gymnasium.

Owensboro (2-1) trailed only 32-26 at halftime, but the Dragons (3-0) opened the third quarter on a 14-2 scoring run and never looked back. Villafuerte knocked down eight 3-pointers in the second half alone as Warren Central caught fire.

