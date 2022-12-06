Izayiah Villafuerte poured in a game-high 34 points, including 28 in the second half, as Warren Central pulled away after intermission to take an 80-41 win over Owensboro Monday night at the OHS gymnasium.
Owensboro (2-1) trailed only 32-26 at halftime, but the Dragons (3-0) opened the third quarter on a 14-2 scoring run and never looked back. Villafuerte knocked down eight 3-pointers in the second half alone as Warren Central caught fire.
“The first half, I thought we competed,” Red Devils coach Rod Drake said afterward. “The second half, we came out and they punched us and we didn’t respond, and that was it. We stood around and watched them play in the second half. We didn’t have anybody step up, we had three guards out on the floor at one point and couldn’t move the basketball — we just got stagnant.
“It comes down to pride right there in the second half. ... We didn’t compete in the second half.”
Villafuerte had scored only 16 points combined in Warren Central’s previous two games, but Drake pointed to Owensboro’s lack of transition defense for the senior point guard’s success.
“We lost him and nobody was communicating,” Drake said. “It was one of those types of picnic basketball — ‘You got him, I got him.’ He got his confidence going, and once you get confidence going, we didn’t have anybody step down and say, ‘Let’s do it, let’s make a stop.’
“Some of our guys probably didn’t realize how good these guys were.”
Chappelle Whitney added 16 points for Warren Central, and Damarion Walkup added 14 points.
The Dragons connected on 55.5% of their shots from the floor, including a 13-of-24 mark from 3-point range (54.2%) and made 7-of-9 free throws (77.8%) with 18 turnovers.
Kenyata Carbon paced the Red Devils with 13 points as their lone double-digit scorer. He added three rebounds and two steals, while Talas Taylor swiped a game-high five steals and Ethan Pendleton swatted a pair of shots.
Owensboro was limited to 39.5% shooting from the field, made only 1-of-8 3-point attempts (12.5%) and 10-of-18 foul shots (55.5%), and committed 21 turnovers.
Despite the loss, Drake said, there are still positives for his squad to take away.
“I feel good about it,” he said. “Of course, playing the No. 2 team in the third game of the year — we’ve only had some of these guys for a week. It’s good for them, it’s part of it.
“We were starstruck in the second half. We still got to come back tomorrow and start all over, that’s what we do.”
OHS returns to action Friday with a district tilt at home against Daviess County.
WARREN CENTRAL|13 19 21 27 — 80
Warren Central (80) — Villafuerte 34, Whitney 16, Walkup 14, Glover 7, Boards 3, Hammer 3, Kirk 3.
Owensboro (41) — Carbon 13, Powell 8, Pendleton 6, Moss 5, Sanders 5, Taylor 4.
