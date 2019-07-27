DSP Heat defended in style on Friday night.
The Heat raced to a 22-2 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a convincing 67-21 conquest of Kentucky Savage in the championship game of the 3rd-4th Grade division of the 46th Annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament at Kendall-Perkins Park.
DSP Heat won the title in 2018, as well.
"It was a team effort in this one," said DSP Heat coach Donyel Acton, a star at Owensboro High School in the late 1980s. "We've got good kids and they listen to their coach, which is really huge this day and time.
"They're hard workers who know their roles and play well together. It takes everyone working together, and I felt like we worked very well together in this game."
DSP Heat increased its lead to 35-9 by intermission and Kentucky Savage was unable to mount a serious comeback threat in the second half.
Marcus Ganaway Jr. led the winners with 17 points, Michael Acton scored 16, and Josh James added 15. Logan Hamilton scored nine points.
Kentucky Savage got a strong game from Carter James, who led his squad with eight points. Zander Reisz added five.
• All-Tournament Team: Marcus Ganaway, DSP Heat (Most Valuable Player), Michael Acton, DSP Heat, Josh James, DSP Heat, Carter James, Kentucky Savage, Keegan Stacy, DSP Heat.
KENTUCKY SAVAGE 2-7-6-6 -- 21
DSP HEAT 22-13-17-15 -- 67
Kentucky Savage (21) -- James 8, Reisz 5, Ebelhar 3, Baker 2, Vincent 2, Grant 1.
DSP Heat (67) -- Ganaway Jr. 17, Acton 16, James 15, Hamilton 9, Stacy 5, Swanagan 3, Williams 2.
5TH-6TH GRADEBIG GAME HUNTERS 36, DAVIESS COUNTY 34
Avenging a loss to Daviess County earlier in the tournament, Big Game Hunters rallied to win the championship in a tense, thrill-packed contest from the opening tip until the final buzzer.
"Rebounding killed us the first time we played them, so we put a heavy emphasis on hitting the boards in this one," Big Game Hunters coach Jermaine Lee, "We did a better job rebounding, did a better job of protecting the ball at all costs, and we made some big shots down the stretch.
"They're a good team, an older team than we are, so I was proud of the way we battled the whole way. These kids have a special heart.
"This was a great game."
Will Hume, who made the go-ahead free throw for Big Game Hunters with just over a minute to play, led the winners with 10 points. Cam James scored nine, D Watkins scored seven and Jonathan Moss added six.
Marcus Holden poured in a game-best 16 points to pace Daviess County, which also got five points apiece from Jack Quisenberry and Alijah Stogner.
• All-Tournament Team: Jonathan Moss, Big Game Hunters (Most Valuable Player), Cam James, Big Game Hunters, Jaxon Brown, Daviess County, Alijah Stogner, Daviess County, Will Hume, Big Game Hunters, Marcus Holden, Daviess County.
DAVIESS COUNTY 6-12-8-8 -- 34
BIG GAME HUNTERS 8-10-6-12 -- 36
Daviess County (34) -- Holden 16, Quisenberry 5, Stogner 5, Brown 4, Humphrey 2, Ayer 2.
Big Game Hunters (36) -- Hume 10, James 9, Watkins 7, Moss 6, Ratliff 3, Caruthers 1.
