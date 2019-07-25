DSP Heat beat Kentucky Savage 51-8 in 3rd-4th Grade division action at the 46th annual Dust Bowl on Wednesday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.
DSP was led by Michael Acton with 15 points and Marcus Ganaway had 13 points.
Big Game Hunters beat the Bearcats 64-25 in a 5th-6th Grade division game.
Jonathan Moss led BGH with 13 points. The Bearcats were led by Kobe Kelly with nine points.
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALLOWENSBORO RIVERDAWGS 5, PADUCAH CHIEFS 4
The Owensboro RiverDawgs capped off the regular season with a walk-off victory over visiting Paducah at Chautauqua Park's Independence Field.
Following walks and a double steal by Tanner Singleton and Kirk Liebert in the bottom of the ninth inning, Brenden Bube's sacrifice fly to center field allowed Singleton to score from third and seal the victory.
Liebert finished with a solo home run, two runs scored and three walks for the RiverDawgs (23-14), who spread out their scoring with runs in the second, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth innings.
Tarron Lawson finished 2-for-3 for Owensboro.
Paducah (20-18) got two hits apiece from Pierce Mitchum, Bryson Bloomer, Nick Rucker and Palmer Campbell.
The RiverDawgs return to action in the first round of the OVL playoffs when they host Dubois County on 7 p.m.
PADUCAH 000-002-110 -- 4-10-2
OWENSBORO 010-110-101 -- 5-9-1
WP-Schreiner. LP-Estrin. 2B-Rucker 2, Mitchum (P). HR-Liebert (O).
