Jack Duncan rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in overtime to lift Hancock County to a 28-22 Class 2-A district football victory over 10th-ranked Butler County on Friday night in Morgantown.
Duncan finished with a pair of scores, including a 2-yard run with 29 seconds remaining to bring the Hornets (5-2, 1-1 in district) to within 22-20. Kaleb Keown then lobbed a pass to Cole Dixon for the two-point conversion, forcing overtime.
Drew Lyday intercepted a pass by Butler County (4-2, 1-1) in overtime to set up Duncan’s late-game heroics.
“It was great,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “We challenged our guys at halftime. It was tied 8-8, but it didn’t feel like that. We’d had some drives stall out, we didn’t get what we needed in certain situations, but they responded well in the second half.”
Earlier in the game, Dixon connected with Keown for a 26-yard TD pass, followed by Noah Mize’s 2-yard scoring run that put the Hornets up 14-8.
The Bears surged ahead for a 22-14 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Hornets rallied.
Hancock County outgained Butler County 306-242 in total yardage.
“They’re a tough team,” Eubanks said of the Bears. “For anybody in our district to not think that, they’ve got another thing coming. Hat’s off to them, they did enough to win, but we just came out on top in overtime.”
The Hornets play again Oct. 15 when they host McLean County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 36, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 0
Braden Mundy scored three touchdowns to help the Aces capture a Class 2-A district win in Elkton.
Mundy scored on touchdown runs of 5 and 22 yards and also hauled in a 98-yard scoring pass from Lincoln Clancy.
Vince Carrico forced a fumble in the end zone that Catholic (2-5, 2-0 in district) recovered for a TD, and Clancy also threw a 20-yard strike to Tutt Carrico to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock before halftime.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” OCHS coach Jason Morris said. “It was kind of a trap game a little bit, after the amount of emotion that went into last week and the first five weeks, bouncing back in district play. The kids did a good job after a two-hour bus trip, taking care of business and getting to a running clock in the first half.
“Braden is such a difference-maker, especially now that we’re playing within our classification. In my opinion, Braden is up there in talks with being one of the best football players in the state in 2-A. He’s proven that.”
Morris has also been pleased with Clancy’s progression after working through early-season shoulder pains.
“Lincoln’s main thing is he gets a little healthier every week,” Morris said. “Lincoln’s always been a really good quarterback. I’ve had him since he was a freshman. Being able to watch him grow now, after all he’s been through with setbacks, being able to have some success here late in his senior season — it’s great.”
Catholic plays again next week when it hosts Butler County.
NO. 5 GRAVES COUNTY 64, OHIO COUNTY 6
Matthew Smith ran in a 7-yard TD to give Ohio County an early lead in Mayfield, but Graves County reeled off 64 unanswered points for the runaway victory.
Graves County (6-1, 3-0 in district) pulled out to a 36-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter and led 57-6 at intermission.
With the loss, Ohio County fell to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in Class 5-A district action.
The Eagles play again Oct. 15 when they travel to face Grayson County.
