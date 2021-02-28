Amber Dunn scored a game-high 14 points, and Kassidy Daugherty added 13 points as Apollo rolled to a 54-32 girls’ high school basketball victory over arch-rival Daviess County on Saturday at the DCHS gymnasium.
Amaya Curry finished with 12 points for the E-Gals (7-4), who were led on the glass by Zoe Floyd’s nine rebounds.
Adylan Ayer and Ella Payne scored 11 points apiece to lead the effort for the Lady Panthers (6-8).
Apollo returns to action Monday against Owensboro, while DC will travel to take on Logan County.
APOLLO16-12-11-15 — 54
DAVIESS COUNTY7-12-5-8 — 32
Apollo (54) — Dunn 14, Daugherty 13, Curry 12, Floyd 5, Beatty 3, Carter 3, Dant 2, Survant 2.
Daviess County (32) — Ayer 11, Payne 11, Mewes 6, Daugherty 3, Spurrier 1,
OWENSBORO 44, GREENWOOD 41
Alyrica Hughes recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double, leading the Lady Devils to a victory in Bowling Green.
Hughes also swiped four steals, and Kaylyn Sowders grabbed seven rebounds as OHS (9-8) won its fifth straight game.
Leia Trinh scored 14 points for Greenwood (7-4), and Jacqueline Jackson finished with 10.
OWENSBORO14-6-6-18 — 44
GREENWOOD11-10-13-7 — 41
Owensboro (44) — Hughes 23, Pappas 8, Lawrence 7, Williams 4, Phillips 2.
Greenwood (41) — Trinh 14, Jackson 10, Milem 8, Grant 7, Evans 2.
GRAVES COUNTY 72,
OHIO COUNTY 52
Avery Myah scored 18 points to drive visiting Graves County past Ohio County at Hartford.
Graves (15-1) led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, before going on a 28-14 second-period run to take complete control.
Kelsey Kennedy scored a game-best 21 points for Ohio County (8-6), which also got 12 points from Addie Bullock and 11 from Heaven Vanover.
GRAVES COUNTY15-28-9-20 — 72
OHIO COUNTY8-14-10-20 — 52
Graves County (72) — Myah 18, Carter 12, Harris 12, Whitaker 8, Williams 8, Jackson 7, Alexander 7.
Ohio County (52) — K. Kennedy 21, Bullock 12, Vanover 11, Embry 8.
MARSHALL COUNTY 58, McLEAN COUNTY 35
Bailei Walker scored 16 points as the Lady Cougars fell in Calhoun.
With the loss, McLean County slipped to 9-5.
Cayson Conner led the Lady Marshalls (17-1) with 21 points, while Layne Pea added 18 points.
MARSHALL COUNTY19-5-18-16 — 58
McLEAN COUNTY6-6-7-16 — 35
Marshall County (58) — Conner 21, Pea 18, Galloway 10, Jezik 5, Northcott 2, Lovett 2.
McLean County (35) — Walker 16, Rush-Owen 8, McMahon 5, Blades 3, Patterson 2, Owens 1.
LOUISVILLE BUTLER 44, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 29
Hailee Johnson scored seven points as the Lady Aces fell at the Sportscenter.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 11-7.
Tiarra East scored 18 points for the Bearettes (4-1), and Dynastee White chipped in 11.
BUTLER10-12-13-9 — 44
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC5-8-10-6 — 29
Butler (44) — East 18, White 11, Baxter 7, Satori 4, Dozier 2, Shelburne 2.
Owensboro Catholic (29) — Johnson 7, Head 4, Goetz 3, La. Keelin 3, Riney 3, Traylor 3, Hayden 2, Le. Keelin 2, Maggard 2.
BOYS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 56, GRAYSON COUNTY 53
Cole Vincent drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Mustangs to a win in Leitchfield.
Nash Divine led Muhlenberg County (12-1) with 17 points, while Vincent finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Chandler McCrady scored 22 points for the Cougars (9-7), with Keegan Sharp adding 15 points and River Blanton chipping in 10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY13-9-16-18 — 56
GRAYSON COUNTY12-10-6-25 — 53
Muhlenberg County (56) — Divine 17, Vincent 14, Rose 9, Carver 8, Lovan 6, McCoy 2.
Grayson County (53) — McCrady 22, Sharp 15, Blanton 10, Childress 3, Combs 2, Moore 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 63, MEADE COUNTY 61
Evan Ferry scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hornets to victory in Brandenburg.
Devyn Powers posted 13 points for Hancock County (6-9), and Darian Clay finished with 12 points.
Casey Turner scored 18 points for Meade County (5-8), Dylan Abell added 17 points, and Canon Decker chipped in 13 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY7-13-24-19 — 63
MEADE COUNTY17-16-20-8 — 61
Hancock County (63) — Ferry 23, Powers 13, Clay 12, Ogle 8, Keown 7.
Meade County (61) — Turner 18, Abell 17, Decker 13, Armstead 5, Daak 3, Bevin 3, Crump 2.
OHIO COUNTY 62, WEBSTER COUNTY 54
Q’Daryius Jennings scored 19 points as the Eagles won in Hartford.
Jaxon Renfrow added 13 points and Isaac Southard had 10 points as Ohio County (10-6) knocked down 10 3-pointers to win its fifth straight game.
Hunter McNaughton scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Trojans (14-7).
WEBSTER COUNTY7-19-17-11 — 54
OHIO COUNTY15-14-23-10 — 62
Webster County (54) — McNaughton 24, Allen 12, Harmon 8, Riley 6, Nelson 4.
Ohio County (62) — Jennings 19, Renfrow 13, Southard 10, Manning 9, Tichenor 6, Davis 5.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE 60, McLEAN COUNTY 55
Brady Dame scored 18 points and hauled in 12 rebounds, and Jaxon Floyd posted 18 points, as the Cougars fell in the Hebrews Coffee Classic in Morgantown.
Andrew Brackett chipped in 10 points for McLean County (13-6).
Jax Cooper led the Patriots (12-4) with 17 points, with Mason Shirley adding 16 points.
McLEAN COUNTY19-13-11-12 — 55
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE13-15-14-18 — 60
McLean County (55) — Dame 18, Floyd 18, Brackett 10, Phillips 5, Durbin 4.
Allen County-Scottsville (60) — Cooper 17, Shirley 16, Smith 12, McIntyre 8, Sikes 3, Ford 2, Coffee 2.
