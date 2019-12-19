Amber Dunn scored 12 points to lead Apollo to a 48-36 win at South Warren on Tuesday.
South Warren got 14 points from Lexi Button.
Apollo improved to 4-2 with the victory and will play again at this weekend's Russelville Food Bank Classic.
APOLLO 16-11-11-10 -- 48
SOUTH WARREN 9-5-8-14 -- 36
Apollo (48) -- Dunn 12, Curry 6, Douglas 6, Beaty 4, Carter 1.
South Warren (36) -- Button 14, Enlow 11, Sanders 8, Daugherty 7, Bush 7, Bennett 4.
