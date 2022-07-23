When the father-and-son duo of Layson Brooks Sr. and Layson Brooks Jr. were approached about commentating at the Dust Bowl, they knew they had big shoes to fill.
The late Jimmy T. Bush Sr., who once served as the outdoor basketball tournament’s president and director for 21 years, had been known as the “voice of the Dust Bowl” for years. His running commentary during games was a tradition, with his voice booming throughout Kendall-Perkins Park.
Bush’s last tournament as the public address announcer was in 2018, and his departure meant someone had to step in.
Enter the Brooks family, at the request of current president Byron Owen.
“Everybody around here knows me as a talker,” Brooks Sr. said with a laugh before commentating 3-on-3 action at the 49th annual Dust Bowl Friday night. “Byron asked me if I’d like to do it, and I enjoy doing it. And he asked my son, who’s a comedian, so we double-team it. My son does Court ‘B’ and I do Court ‘A.’ ”
It seemed like the right opportunity to step in and help, said the elder Brooks, who’s always been seen as “the funny guy in the park.”
“I’ve been here since the Dust Bowl started,” the 74-year-old said. “From the first game of the first Dust Bowl, I’ve been here.”
Brooks Jr. grew up with his mother in Hancock County, but he fondly remembers coming to Owensboro and spending time with his dad each summer.
“There was something about the Dust Bowl that, no matter what was going on with me in another county or what was going on in my life, everything was worth it to come over here,” he recalled. “When the opportunity presented itself (to commentate) — I do stand-up comedy, so speaking in front of people was always something where I don’t get scared or get stage fright — it was just a natural fit.
“It was a way for me to help keep the Dust Bowl spirit alive.”
Part of his early infatuation with the annual tournament, Brooks Jr. noted, was being able to meet other people like him.
“There were only a handful of African Americans in Hancock County, so on a daily basis I only saw a few other guys like me,” said Brooks Jr., 44. “Coming here, it was a different feeling, to see people and meet people who looked like me. That’s where I connected with it. Now, there might be other kids like me in surrounding counties that don’t have large African American populations, so maybe it means something to them, too, like it meant to me.”
Now, when he looks out over the crowd, Brooks Jr. is glad to see the diverse crowds that the Dust Bowl brings together.
“Sometimes a lack of familiarity leads to misunderstandings,” he said, “and that’s something that not just Owensboro can work on, but our state and pretty much the country as a whole.”
And, he added, it’s simply a good time on Fifth Street.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said, with a smile. “A lot of times I’ll see my relatives down here or people that I only see once a year, like the refs or the kids who I commentated their games last year, and now they’re older and come back. It’s fun to see them grow, literally and figuratively.
“As the people in charge are getting older and move out, this is a way I can step up. I’m not on the (Dust Bowl) board, but I can step up. I try to build rapport with the athletes, especially the younger ones, and remind them that it’s about having fun.”
Though he never played in the tournament, Brooks Sr. said, he’s always known how much the event means to the community — and he’s happy to help keep it going.
“I enjoy it immensely,” he said. “I enjoy coming back to the neighborhood, seeing the kids whose parents I grew up with and seeing their grandkids playing. The camaraderie and the way the community comes together, the way the Owensboro businesses support the Dust Bowl, they’ve come a long, long way.
“When it first started out, it was a community neighborhood thing, but due to the efforts of Mr. Byron Owen, Jerry Davenport, Jimmy Bush — all those people made it possible to be where it is now, not to mention the input of the city.”
The Dust Bowl concludes Saturday with division championship games beginning at 7 p.m.
