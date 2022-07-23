Dust Bowl

Layson Brooks Sr. announces the games during the 49th annual Dust Bowl on Thursday at Kendall-Perkins Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

When the father-and-son duo of Layson Brooks Sr. and Layson Brooks Jr. were approached about commentating at the Dust Bowl, they knew they had big shoes to fill.

The late Jimmy T. Bush Sr., who once served as the outdoor basketball tournament’s president and director for 21 years, had been known as the “voice of the Dust Bowl” for years. His running commentary during games was a tradition, with his voice booming throughout Kendall-Perkins Park.

