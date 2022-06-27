With a little more than three weeks remaining until tipoff, Dust Bowl season has arrived.
Set for July 19-23 at Kendall-Perkins Park, the 49th annual Dust Bowl will feature a new 3-on-3 competition in addition to its men’s open, women’s open, high school, JV, 7th-8th grade, 5th-6th grade and 3rd-4th grade divisions.
The 3-on-3 competition, which will be available in all divisions, was an idea that came up during meetings throughout the year, according to Dust Bowl president and tournament director Byron Owen.
“Someone on our committee recommended it, and we talked about the popularity of the BIG3 league that Ice Cube does,” said Owen, adding that it will be a half-court format with roster limits of four players. “The Olympics are even doing 3-on-3, and some of the national teams are doing it too. They thought it would be a good idea, so we added it.”
The Dust Bowl, which has been a summer staple for nearly a half-century in Owensboro, returned to play last year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel it in 2020. Seeing people back in the park and enjoying themselves was a big lift, Owen said, and he hopes the tournament is even bigger this time around.
“Coming back last year, it wasn’t so much to me the teams or the players, but the people were excited to get out and be out there for the event,” he said. “That was the big thing.
“We’d like to see it grow, but the nature of the way things are now, kids aren’t playing basketball in the parks or community centers in the summer like they used to. They have traveling AAU teams, all these other cities have Dust Bowls all around us — Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Louisville, Lexington — so there’s competition out there.”
To keep things growing, however, Owen said it’ll take the help of local teams coming out to play.
“Stir up the local teams and local players,” he said. “Owensboro High School and Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County and Apollo and Whitesville and College View, Daviess County Middle, Burns Middle, Catholic Middle — we need to get them signed up.
“The players at Kentucky Wesleyan College are looking to organize themselves for a team this year. Some of our best nights the last several years have been nights where Wesleyan has their team in the tournament.”
After being involved in the event in one way or another each year since its inception, Owen is planning to stick around for the 50th year in 2023 before stepping aside as president.
“If the Good Lord is willing, that’s my goal. That’s going to be my last one,” he said. “I’ve got 10 grandkids of my own that I can spend my summers and time with.”
Registrations for the event close Friday at midnight, and all info for teams, advertisers, vendors and sponsors can be found at owensborodustbowl.org. Schedules will be released in the coming weeks after registration closes.
In addition to basketball, the Dust Bowl will also host its annual Praise in the Park Gospel Celebration on July 17 at 7 p.m., and Kids Day will be July 20 from 6-8 p.m., with free food, drinks and entertainment.
