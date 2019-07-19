The 46th annual Dust Bowl outdoor basketball tournament begins Friday at Kendall-Perkins Park on West Fifth Street in Owensboro.
Opening night will feature four games -- Big Game Hunters vs. DC Thunder (5th-6th grade boys, 7 p.m.), Springs vs. Ballaholiks (High school boys, 8 p.m.), Like A Good Neighbor vs. Affordable Auto (Men's 35-and-over, 9 p.m.), and Wimsatt Commercial Cleaning vs. My Brothers Keepers (Men's Open, 10 p.m.).
The double-elimination event, which is free to the public, continues through Saturday, July 27.
Heat advisory cancels Ellis Park card
Ellis Park in Henderson has canceled live racing for Friday's card due to the forecast of e4xtreme heat in the Tri-state area.
Friday's forecast calls for temperatures hitting 95 degrees, with humidity pushing the heat into triple digits.
Simulcast wagering on other tracks throughout the country and Ellis Park's Historical Horse Racing gaming operation will be held as scheduled. Those coming to the track on Friday will get free simulcast programs to bet on other tracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.