Since taking over as head coach of the University of Kentucky football team in 2013, Mark Stoops has made an undeniable mark on the program.
Each season, the Wildcats seem to get better — due, in large part, to the players that Stoops and his staff have brought in and developed. Former Kentucky standouts now litter rosters throughout the NFL, a number of Wildcats have earned national honors under Stoops’ tutelage, and UK fans have gotten to sit back and watch it all unfold.
Countless impact players have come and gone, but here are 10 of the top UK players during Stoops’ tenure in Lexington.
JOSH ALLEN LB, 2015-18
After sweeping national defensive player of the year awards as a senior, Allen is likely the best defensive player in Kentucky history.
The 6-foot-5 wrecking ball, who was drafted seventh overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, racked up 88 tackles, 21.5 stops for loss, 17 quarterback sacks, five forced fumbles, four pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in 2018. For his efforts, Allen became the first consensus All-American for Kentucky since 2002.
Allen’s pass-rush was nearly unstoppable, highlighted by him breaking the program record for career sacks with 31.5 — surpassing Oliver Barnett’s 26 sacks that stood since 1989.
Allen had the opportunity to turn pro following a junior campaign in which he recorded 66 tackles, 10.5 stops for loss and seven sacks, but he opted to return for one final year with the Wildcats.
DERRICK BAITY JR. CB, 2015-18
The 6-3 defensive back never missed a game in his Kentucky career, appearing in all 51 contests with 41 starts along the way. He was a key member of UK’s 2018 senior class that won 29 games over four years, with three consecutive bowl game appearances.
During his career, Baity tallied 148 tackles, six stops for loss, six interceptions, 25 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Though Baity didn’t put forth any one eye-popping season, his full career puts him among UK’s best cornerbacks under Stoops.
LYNN BOWDEN JR. ATH, 2017-19
Bowden almost single-handedly carried the Wildcats to national prominence this past season.
The former wide receiver, forced to take over the reins as the team’s starting quarterback due to injuries, earned first-team All-American and All-SEC honors. He finished with the second-most single-season rushing yards in program history (1,468), ran for a record 233 yards and threw the game-winning TD in UK’s 37-30 victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl and went 6-2 as a signal-caller to help UK reach its fourth straight bowl game.
In just three seasons, Bowden finished 21st on UK’s career rushing list (1,530 yards), 18th in receiving yards (1,303), 13th in receptions (114) and fifth in all-purpose yardage (4,660).
He left UK after his junior year to pursue a career in the NFL.
MAX DUFFY P, 2018-PRESENT
It’s not often you find a punter that impacts the game quite as much as the Australia native does, doing so in just two seasons with the Wildcats.
Duffy earned the Ray Guy Award for the nation’s top punter as a junior this past season, becoming the first player in UK history to garner the distinction. He was also picked to numerous first-team All-America squads, along with his All-SEC selections.
Duffy led the nation with 48.1 yards per punt, helping UK lead the country in net punting (45.1-yard average). Only 11 of Duffy’s 49 punts were returned, with 24 landing inside the 20-yard line (49%).
He also booted 22 punts that traveled 50-plus yards.
BUD DUPREE LB/DE, 2011-14
The versatile Dupree was able to play both linebacker and defensive end during his time with the Wildcats, and the 6-4, 264-pound powerhouse was wildly successful at both positions.
In his four years at UK — his last two under Stoops — Dupree finished with 247 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 25.5 sacks.
He also forced five fumbles, deflected five passes and recorded a 6-yard interception return for a touchdown that lifted the Wildcats to a 45-38 win over South Carolina on Oct. 4, 2014, in Lexington.
As a senior, Dupree was named to the All-SEC first team, and he was a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.
MIKE EDWARDS S, 2015-18
Edwards, a 6-foot defensive back, never missed a game in his four-year career, appearing in all 51 contests with 44 consecutive starts, on his way to becoming one of UK’s best-ever secondary players.
For his career, Edwards racked up a staggering 317 tackles — putting him second in school history among defensive backs behind Darryl Bishop’s 348 from 1971-73 — with 21 stops behind the line of scrimmage, 10 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 23 pass deflections. He also became just the sixth player in program history to return two picks for scores and had 11 double-figure tackle games for his career.
Edwards, an All-SEC selection for three consecutive seasons, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
BENNY SNELl JR. RB, 2016-18
Snell had one of the most productive careers in school history, becoming UK’s all-time career rushing leader with 3,873 yards in just three seasons.
The 5-11, 223-pound runner broke or tied 14 school records during his stay and now sits atop the record books in career rushing touchdowns (48), total touchdowns (48) and 100-yard games (19). Snell was also the first player in Kentucky history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (1,091 in 2016; 1,333 in 2017; 1,449 in 2018), and he was the first to record two separate four-TD outings. For his efforts, Snell was named first-team All-SEC in 2018, second team in 2017 and freshman All-SEC in 2016. He and former Georgia star Herschel Walker are the only players in SEC history to rush for at least 1,000 yards and 14 scores in each of their first three seasons. Snell was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
BUNCHY STALLINGS OL, 2015-18
The 6-3, 305-pound behemoth was an integral piece to an offensive line that allowed Snell to rewrite UK’s record books.
Stallings was selected as a first-team All-American and All-SEC member as a senior in 2018. He was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice for his play during UK’s victories over Florida and Mississippi State.
Stallings, who played in 41 career games across the offensive line and earned 26 starts, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
BOOM WILLIAMS RB, 2014-16
Williams didn’t let his 5-8, 196-pound frame hold him back during his time with Kentucky, rushing for 2,511 yards in three seasons.
Williams teamed with Snell, a freshman, in 2016 to help the Wildcats finish 20th in the nation in rushing, as both tallied more than 1,000 yards on the ground. Williams ranks eighth on the program’s all-time rushing list and eighth in single-season rushing (1,170 in 2016). For his career, Williams finished with 18 rushing scores, along with 292 receiving yards and a pair of TDs.
Williams declared for the NFL Draft after his junior year but went undrafted.
AVERY WILLIAMSON LB, 2010-13
Though the 6-1, 238-pounder played just one season under Stoops, it was a season that helped Williamson make the leap to the NFL. As a senior in 2013, Williamson finished with 102 tackles, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a sack, earning All-SEC second-team honors for his effort. That performance followed a junior campaign in which he finished second in the SEC with 135 tackles in his first season as a regular starter.
Williamson was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
