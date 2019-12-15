Apollo bounced back from Friday's two-point loss to 9th District rival Apollo by defeating Murray 53-39 on Saturday in the Lady Mustang Classic at Muhlenberg County High School's West campus in Greenville.
Kassidy Daugherty and Amber Dunn each scored 12 points to lead the E-Gals (3-2), who also got 10 points from Zoe Floyd.
Dunn led Apollo with nine rebounds and Floyd added seven, with sophomore point guard Amaya Curry dishing five assists.
Apollo shot 47% from the floor and limited the Lady Tigers to just 34%.
The loss dropped Murray to 2-5 on the season.
Linescore information incomplete
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 70, CALDWELL COUNTY 47
Destin Armour scored a game-best 27 points to drive the Lady Mustangs past the Lady Tigers in the Lady Mustang Classic.
Armour made three 3-pointers and was 6-of-6 from the foul stripe.
Elizabeth Joines scored 13 for Muhlenberg (5-1), which also got 10 points from Sarah-Cate Boggess.
Caldwell County (2-3) was led by Jacey Jaggers, who scored 17 points.
The Lady Tigers led 11-10 after eight minutes, but the Lady Mustangs dominated thereafter.
CALDWELL COUNTY 11-13-14-9 -- 47
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10-20-21-19 -- 70
Caldwell County (47) -- Jaggers 17, Boyd 8, M. Hollowell 6, McConnell 6, Parker 4, McDaniels 3, A. Hollowell 3.
Muhlenberg County (70) -- Armour 27, Joines 13, Boggess 10, Hauslein 9, Noffsinger 6, Combs 3, Stovall 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 62, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 47
Cassidy Morris scored a game-best 35 points as the Lady Raiders defeated the host Lady Rebels in Elkton.
Morgan Kinsey added 11 points for Trinity (2-3), which led 30-20 at the half and increased their lead to 16 points with a 12-6 third-period run.
Lucy Chester scored 19 points to pace Todd County Central, which slipped to 1-3.
Whitesvlle Trinity (62) -- Morris 35, Kinsey 11, Aull 9, Graham 4, Hatfield 2, Hibbitt 1.
Todd County Central (47) -- Chester 19, Harris 6, Weathers 6, Foster 4, Coleman 4, Fort 4, Holland 2, Leavell 2.
BOYS BASKETBALLWHITESVILLE TRINITY 57, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 56
The visiting Raider held off a late rally by the Rebels to win in Elkton.
Trinity (3-3) led 43-29 entering the final eight minutes, but Todd went on a 27-14 fourth-quarter run.
Landon Hall led Trinity with 19 points, and teammate Landon Huff added 11.
Todd County Central (2-1) got 15 points from Austin Rager.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14-14-15-14 -- 57
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 13-11-5-27 -- 56
Whitesville Trinity (57) -- Hall 19, Huff 11, Wathen 7, Howard 6, Foster 6, Dickens 4, Mills 3, Edge 1.
Todd County Central (56) -- Rager 15, Toliver 10, Morrow 9, Johnson 9, Briggs 8, Burgess 3, Andrews 2.
WRESTLINGOHIO COUNTY STRONG AT FRANKFORT
Ohio County won four of five matches contested at this weekend's Frankfort Duals.
The Eagles defeated Western Hills (66-12), Lexington Bryan Station (48-36), Grant County (66-15), and Franklin County (45-36), while falling to Anderson County (48-33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.