The Apollo High School volleyball team captured four wins and dropped a pair of decisions at the Quad State Tournament Friday and Saturday in Paducah.
The E-Gals defeated Murray 25-9, 25-17; Crittenden County 25-15, 25-17; Community Christian 25-23, 25-17; and Christian Fellowship 27-26, 25-24. The E-Gals’ losses were to host McCracken County 25-7, 25-10 and White Station (Tenn.) 21-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Stat leaders throughout the tournament were Ella Alvey (35 digs, 11 aces); Abie Butterworth (23 kills, six blocks); Kaley Dickinson (36 digs, five aces); Kelsey Dickinson (30 digs, nine aces); Ava Fazio (18 kills, six blocks); Jennifer Lee (20 kills, 11 blocks); McKenna Mason (11 digs, two aces); Alivia Norris (10 kills, six blocks); Ahalia Ramirez (75 assists, 21 digs, 19 kills, seven blocks and three aces); Elise Wilson (13 kills, three blocks).
Apollo improved to 18-12.
OHS WINS 4 OF 6 AT QUAD STATEThe Lady Devils went 4-2 during a stretch of games at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah.
Owensboro dispatched Dyersburg (Tenn.) 25-6, 25-12; Caldwell County 25-12, 25-12; Todd County Central 14-25, 25-21, 15-13; and Hopkins County Central (25-14, 25-7). OHS losses were to Valor College 25-19, 25-23 and Graves County 25-16, 23-25, 15-9.
Contributions for the Lady Devils came from Hannah Ashley (47 digs, 10 aces); Mollie Bratcher (two blocks); Hanna Chancellor (30 digs, three kills); Mia Covington (41 assists, 26 digs, 13 kills, six aces); Ava Fincher (61 assists, 35 digs, 12 kills, nine aces); Avery Hayden (six digs, two aces); Chase Mather (16 kills, seven digs, two blocks); Kiersten Taylor (20 kills, three aces, three digs); Kennedy Thompson (96 digs, 12 assists, eight aces, seven kills); Addie Travis (26 kills, three blocks, three digs); and Brooklyn Williams (40 kills, 11 blocks, three aces).
