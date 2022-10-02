The Apollo High School volleyball team captured four wins and dropped a pair of decisions at the Quad State Tournament Friday and Saturday in Paducah.

The E-Gals defeated Murray 25-9, 25-17; Crittenden County 25-15, 25-17; Community Christian 25-23, 25-17; and Christian Fellowship 27-26, 25-24. The E-Gals’ losses were to host McCracken County 25-7, 25-10 and White Station (Tenn.) 21-25, 25-18, 15-7.

