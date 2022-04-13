Apollo High School broke through with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and held off a late push by No. 3 Daviess County to capture a 1-0 softball victory on Tuesday at E-Gal Park.
“A great pitchers’ duel, they both did a fantastic job all the way around,” Apollo coach Stephen Julian said of the E-Gals’ Emmie Bullington and the Lady Panthers’ Raylee Roby. “It was a fun, exciting game.
“Defense did a great job today, and we made most of the routine plays. There were a couple plays that we probably should’ve made but we didn’t, but it didn’t come back to haunt us too bad.”
The E-Gals (6-5, 2-0 in 9th District), who finished with only one hit, finally struck in the bottom of the fourth inning when Mallory Velotta reached safely and advanced to second base on an error. Morgan Julian laid down a bunt to advance Velotta to third before K’Asia Palmer’s sacrifice fly gave Apollo a 1-0 lead that held up for the remainder of the contest.
However, DC (8-2, 1-1) didn’t go without a fight.
Kinsey Vergason led off with a base hit, followed by a single from Makayla Rowan. Both runners then advanced on a groundout, and Sophie Simone reached safely on a fielder’s choice that kept the lead runner at third — but loaded the bases with only one out.
Apollo third baseman Arianna Ramirez scooped up a groundball on the next at-bat, throwing out the runner at home to preserve the lead. Bullington then ended the game with her fifth strikeout of the night.
“Emmie did a fantastic job tonight,” Stephen Julian said of his junior pitcher, who allowed four hits and walked three batters in the complete-game shutout. “She finished strong, she didn’t fade off. In Florida last week, there were a couple games where we felt like she got tight because she threw a lot of innings.
“She was full strength the whole game today. She threw as well in the last inning as she did in the first inning. Very proud of her, she did an amazing job tonight.”
The Lady Panthers had chances down the stretch, DC coach John Biggs said, but he credited Apollo for making things difficult.
“I thought both teams played solid, I thought both pitchers did a really nice job,” he said. “Emmie did a nice job of keeping our batters off-balance a little bit with her change-up. But I thought we were patient.
“We had some opportunities there with some people coming up, we just need to put the ball in play a little bit and make them move around and make plays. They’re a solid club. They’ve got some veterans, they’ve got some youth, and we knew going in that it was going to be a battle.”
Jessie Daniels finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Lady Panthers’ offense. In the circle, Roby collected five strikeouts and gave up no earned runs with only one hit.
Moving forward, Biggs noted, the road doesn’t get any easier for his squad.
“We’ve got eight games in the next 10 days,” he said, beginning with DC’s trip to Henderson County on Thursday. “It’ll be a tough, tough stretch for us. But it’ll make us better when the district tournament comes.”
The E-Gals, who have now won six of their last eight games, will also play Thursday when they travel to take on Tecumseh (Ind.).
“We’re making most of the routine plays, not giving up a lot of extra baserunners,” Julian said of his team’s recent play. “Pitchers have been keeping us in games, and we’re scoring enough to win.
“Obviously, you’ve got to score to win. We scored tonight, and luckily, that one run held on.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
APOLLO 000 100 x — 1 1 0
WP-Bullington. LP-Roby. 2B-Daniels (DC).
