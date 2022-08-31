The Apollo High School volleyball team regrouped down the stretch Tuesday night to close out a four-set district victory over Owensboro at the OHS gymnasium.
The E-Gals won 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23.
“Just at the end, a long, hard-fought match like that, it’s tough,” Apollo coach Mary Howard said. “We just talked about staying focused and making sure we focused on doing the little things right. A long match like that, sometimes you can get a little unfundamental with the adrenaline and things like that, but we just talked about staying focused on making sure we didn’t make any unforced errors.
“They really came through in the end.”
The E-Gals (4-6, 1-1 in 9th District) opened the match by winning 12 of the first 18 points to claim an early advantage before closing out the six-point set win.
After trailing 17-13 in the second set, Apollo rallied with a 7-2 run to take the lead on the way to an overall 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Devils (4-7, 0-1) answered in the third, seizing an 18-12 advantage midway through. The E-Gals used an 8-2 run to trim the deficit to a point before OHS pulled away in the closing moments.
“It was a very competitive match,” Lady Devils coach Melissa Hibbs said. “We just can’t make unforced errors like that. We had 14 miss-serves. We can’t do that against competitive teams, much less a district foe, so we kind of shot ourselves in the foot with that.
“Give it up for Apollo, they served aggressively and our serve-receive was not where we needed it tonight. It kind of faltered, and I think that was the difference for the game.”
Owensboro won eight of the first 12 points of the fourth set in an attempt to force a tiebreaker, but the E-Gals pieced together a 14-4 run for an 18-12 lead. OHS fought back to trim the deficit to 24-23 but Apollo won the final point for the overall victory.
“We were just able to make a couple of big runs,” Howard added. “The third set, we just couldn’t quite close the gap and get that separation. But we started off the fourth set with a nice run and then had another one midway through, it gave us enough cushion to finish out the match.
“Owensboro is a very good team. They’re very talented and athletic, we knew it was going to be a tough match.”
Ava Fazio finished with 15 kills and eight blocks to pace Apollo, with Abie Butterworth adding 14 kills with six blocks and Jennifer Lee recording 12 kills with nine blocks. Other E-Gals production came from Ahalia Ramirez (35 assists, eight kills, three blocks); Elise Wilson (11 kills, five blocks); Marie King (four blocks, three kills); Kelsey Dickinson (12 digs, five aces); Kaley Dickinson (10 digs, three aces); and Kadi Daugherty (eight digs, three aces).
Brooklyn Williams paced OHS with 13 kills and three blocks, while Addie Travis had 12 kills and three digs. The Lady Devils also got contributions from Ava Fincher (29 assists, 11 digs, four kills); Addie McDaniel (11 digs, five kills); Hannah Ashley (18 digs); Hanna Chancellor (11 digs, three aces); Kennedy Thompson (nine digs, three kills, three aces); and Mia Covington (five assists, three kills).
Despite the loss, Hibbs found positives with her squad.
“I saw some really good things there,” she said. “We started hitting some zones on serving as the match progressed. Hitting-wise, they were executing a little bit more, we were running a faster offense towards the end. But we just have to be consistent, and we were inconsistent throughout the match.”
Meanwhile, Howard expects the victory to provide a boost for her squad moving forward.
“It really just gives you a lot of confidence,” she said of the district win. “That’s one thing with a young team is confidence, building that confidencem and it’s a great step for building confidence.”
Both teams return to action Sept. 6, with OHS hosting district foe Daviess County and Apollo hosting Muhlenberg County.
