The Apollo High School girls basketball team built a double-digit lead early in the second half and held off Daviess County for a 51-44 victory in the first round of the 9th District Tournament Monday night at DCHS.
With the win, the E-Gals (14-15) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic (24-9) in Thursday’s district championship game.
“I just felt like our kids were really focused,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “I haven’t seen them that focused in a long time. Of course, you get in this environment and it’s win or go home, that tends to happen. I wasn’t sure going in how focused we would be. We didn’t end the regular season on such a good note, but these kids really bought in to the game plan.”
Amaya Curry scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, helping the E-Gals establish a 19-14 lead at intermission. Apollo then opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run — surging ahead for a 28-16 lead on Shelbie Beatty’s 3-pointer with 5:01 left in the frame.
The Lady Panthers (18-12) answered with a 10-2 run to draw themselves within 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Lily Hoagland drilled a 3 that cut the E-Gals’ lead to 38-36 with 5:50 remaining. Curry scored a layup at the other end, and after Katie Mewes split a pair of foul shots, Beatty put in a tough layup off glass, drew the foul and made the free throw for a 43-37 Apollo advantage with 4:10 to go.
Mewes made two free throws at 3:34, and less than a minute later knocked down a 3 that trimmed Apollo’s lead to 43-42 with 2:45 left. However, Curry responded with a baseline jumper that also drew a foul, and she made the foul shot for a 46-42 advantage with 1:52 left.
Apollo scored five of the game’s final seven points on free throws to seal the win.
“Again, it came down to getting stops and getting consecutive stops,” Payne said. “Whether the ball was going to go in the hole or not on our end, our kids were really focused on just getting back and playing some defense and making sure we limited them to one shot. I was really of the block outs, just getting bodies in there to keep them off the boards.”
Beatty finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Apollo, which won the rebounding battle 31-24. The E-Gals shot 18-of-35 from the field for 51.4%, 2-of-7 from 3-point range for 28.5% and 13-of-16 free throws for 81.3% with eight turnovers. K’Asia Palmer led Apollo with nine rebounds, and Jenna Dant recorded seven boards.
Adylan Ayer and Mewes scored 15 points apiece for DC, and Hoagland added 10 points. The Lady Panthers made 15-of-45 shots from the floor for 33.3%, 2-of-15 from long range for 13.3% and 12-of-16 foul shots for 75% with six turnovers.
According to DCHS coach Stephen Haile, falling behind early was too much for his squad to overcome.
“It seemed like every time we’d get it back to two points or almost even, there’d be some kind of tough break for us,” he said. “A time or two, there was a loose ball and then they get a layup or an and-one when it could have been ours.
“Those kinds of things eventually break your back. We just couldn’t get over the hump, so that part was tough.”
Despite the loss, though, Haile was proud of the development his players showed throughout the year.
“We haven’t had a winning season in a while and we won 18 games this year, so I told the girls to hold their heads high on that,” he said. “We played a lot of young players.
“I look for us to be a contender next year, also. I’m proiud of our two seniors (Mewes and Ella Payne) who played a lot and contributed to the program. It just ended a little early for us.”
For Apollo, which automatically qualified for the 3rd Region Tournament with its win, the Lady Aces are up next.
“We’ve got to turn around and play another big one Thursday,” Payne said. “We’ll get back to work. Catholic’s a really good team, a well-oiled machine, and they’ve been in a lot of really big games. This is not anything new to them, we know they’ll come ready to play, so we’ve just got to match their intensity, stay focused and play together as a team.”
APOLLO 11 8 15 17 — 51
DAVIESS COUNTY 9 5 15 15 — 44
Apollo (51) — Curry 19, Beatty 16, Dant 8, Lane 4, Survant 3, Palmer 1.
Daviess County (44) — Ayer 15, Mewes 15, Hoagland 10, Roberts 2, Spurrier 2.
