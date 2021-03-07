Shelbie Beatty scored 19 points with five rebounds, and Amaya Curry recorded 12 points with five rebounds, five steals and four assists, as Apollo claimed a 57-47 girls’ high school basketball victory over district foe Owensboro Catholic on Saturday at Eagle Arena.
Beatty knocked down 8-of-12 attempts for the game, highlighted by seven points in a 15-2 second-quarter run that gave the E-Gals (9-5) a 23-18 advantage at halftime.
“It was huge,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said of the momentum shift, which began with her team trailing 16-8. “I thought Amaya Curry was gritty defensively. She had her hands everywhere, getting loose balls and letting us get out in transition.
“(Beatty) controlled the tempo, as well. She controlled the ball, made good decisions, and she got in the paint and made things happen. She got around people, she was hard to guard. ... Our guard play was steady. We didn’t have those silly turnovers that lead to transition points, so I give a lot of credit to our guards.”
The Lady Aces (12-9) cut the deficit to 27-24 on Maddie Hayden’s layup with 4:59 left in the third quarter, but Addison Carter’s 3-pointer sparked a 9-1 Apollo run to close the period — putting the E-Gals ahead 36-25.
Kinsley Goetz scored inside and Camille Conkright drilled a 3 to pull Catholic within 42-36 with 3:35 remaining, but another Beatty basket and four straight free throws by Apollo helped keep the Lady Aces at bay. Catholic cut the lead to eight points on two occasions down the stretch but couldn’t get any closer from there.
“I think they played well tonight,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said of Apollo. “Beatty was the difference in the game. I feel like she’s their X-factor.”
Zoe Floyd chipped in nine points and four rebounds for Apollo, which also got five boards from Kassidy Daugherty.
The E-Gals shot 51.2% from the field, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range (10%), made 14-of-18 free throws (77.7%), and won the rebounding battle, 28-27.
Goetz and Hailee Johnson finished with 13 points apiece for Catholic, which shot 35.7% from the floor, 6-of-20 from distance (30%) and 11-of-14 at the foul line (78.5%). Conkright and Katie Riney chipped in six points apiece.
The victory gives Apollo the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 9th District Tournament, while Catholic will enter as the No. 2 seed.
With two games left on the schedule, Robertson wants to see his players’ confidence improve heading into the postseason.
“I think the biggest key right now is we’re not seeing the ball go through the basket,” he said. “I think we’re playing well defensively. We got to create more offense for us.”
For the E-Gals, the final week of the regular season will be about staying engaged defensively.
“The focus of the last week is to continue with that gritty, grind-it-out mentality,” Payne said. “We’ve got to be able to get stops consistently — three stops in a row here, three stops in a row there — which ultimately allows us to be more confident on offense.”
Both teams return to action Monday, with Apollo traveling to Muhlenberg County and Catholic hosting Webster County.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 8-10-7-22 — 47
APOLLO 8-15-13-21 — 57
Owensboro Catholic (47) — Goetz 13, Johnson 13, Conkright 6, Riney 6, Maggard 3, Hayden 2, Head 2, Traylor 2.
Apollo (57) — Beatty 19, Curry 12, Floyd 9, Carter 5, Dant 4, Daugherty 4, Dunn 4.
