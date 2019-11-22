The Apollo E-Gals took a major step in the right direction last season, finishing runner-up to Owensboro Catholic in both the 9th District and 3rd Region tournaments.
This time, the E-Gals have designs on going the distance and reaching the KHSAA Sweet 16 for the first time in more than two decades.
"We feel good about about our team," Apollo co-head coach Natalie Payne said. "One thing that sticks out about our team is the depth we have. Neither I nor Willis (McClure, also a co-head coach) remember a time when this program was actually nine deep, but that's the situation for us this season.
"We like to play fast, so our depth is going to allow us to keep fresh players on the court at all times, and we shouldn't drop off too much."
The top returning scorer is 5-foot-6 junior guard Kassidy Daugherty, who averaged 10.3 points per game for last year's team that went 20-13.
Also back are 5-10 junior guard Amber Dunn (8.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 5-9 junior forward Zoe Floyd (7.3 ppg, team-best 6.9 rpg), 5-10 junior forward Addison Carter (4.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 5-6 junior guard Brylee Rhodes (2.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and 5-9 junior center Amari Sanders (3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
"This junior class is special," Powers said. "Other than Kassidy Daugherty (who transferred from McLean County), this group has been playing together for a long time, and they've enjoyed success at every level."
One player who could help take Apollo to the next level this season is Owensboro transfer Amaya Curry, a 5-4 sophomore point guard who averaged a team-high 14.5 points per game for the Lady Devils as a freshman in 2018-19.
"She's the truest point guard we have on the team, and she has great court vision -- she knows when to pull up and shoot, when to drive and when to dish it off," Payne said. "She's still young, but she's kind of like a coach on the floor for us."
Other sophomores who could figure into the mix are 5-7 guard Shelbie Beatty, who led the team with a 39% 3-point percentage last season, and 5-10 center Janaya Douglas.
Rebounding is also expected to be a strength of the team.
"We have three quality players who can play the post in Floyd, Sanders and Douglas," Payne said, "so I believe our rebounding will be improved and something we'll do well throughout the season."
Defense, as always, will set the tone for the E-Gals.
"I think this year we have the personnel on defense to take our opponents out of their comfort zone," Payne said. "Full court or half court, we should be able to go full speed all the time, really get after it and cause other teams problems."
All things considered, Apollo is ready to roll.
"I think the girls realize the possibilities we have out here," Payne said. "We need to be an unselfish team willing to sacrifice for the good of the team. The way we're set up, we could have a different leading scorer every night, and our team needs to embrace that.
"We also need to communicate well on the court -- our ability to do this will be a really important aspect in terms of how successful we can be."
