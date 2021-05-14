Morgan Frizzell went 2-for-3, drove in four runs, scored twice and hit a home run and a double to lead Apollo to a 13-0 high school softball win over Owensboro on Thursday at E-Gal Park.
Macy Calhoun went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a home run for the E-Gals (7-15), and Morgan Julian was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.
The Lady Devils (4-11) were victimized by six errors.
OWENSBORO 000 00 — 0 1 6
APOLLO 234 4x — 13 12 1
WP-Bullington. LP-Keller. 2B-Frizzell, Gore, Julian (A). HR-Calhoun, Frizzell (A).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, HENDERSON COUNTY 2
The Lady Aces scored three runs in the first inning and held off the No. 9 Lady Colonels for a win at Parents Park.
Camille Conkright and Lilli Grant had RBIs for Catholic (16-9), which was limited to five hits.
Taylor Troutman drove in two runs for Henderson County (16-7).
HENDERSON COUNTY 100 000 1 — 2 10 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 300 000 x — 3 5 1
WP-Phelps. LP-Hill. 2B-Grant, Conkright (OC), Willett (H).
DAVIESS COUNTY 4, EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 0
Raylee Roby struck out 11 batters and held Mater Dei without a hit as the No. 5 Lady Panthers won in Evansville.
Hattie Newman drove in a pair of runs with a home run for DC (18-3), and Jessie Daniels went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Mater Dei slipped to 16-8.
DAVIESS COUNTY 100 300 0 — 4 6 2
MATER DEI 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
WP-Roby. LP-Kleinman. 2B-A. Newman (DC). HR-H. Newman (DC).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 6, WARREN EAST 1
Josie Davis went 2-for-3 with a double at the plate and limited the No. 12 Lady Raiders to one run on five hits in the circle for the win in Greenville.
Karissa Pendley added a double for the Lady Mustangs (10-8).
Warren East fell to 16-8.
WARREN EAST 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 024 000 x — 6 8 1
WP-Davis. LP-Forrester. 2B-Davis, Pendley (M).
BASEBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 4, OWENSBORO 2Cole Dixon went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Kaleb Keown drove in a pair of runs in the Hornets’ win at Shifley Park.
Brock Tindle earned the complete-game pitching victory for Hancock County (9-11) after striking out nine batters and scattering five hits with one earned run.
Kenyata Carbon drove in two runs and had a double for OHS (4-16).
HANCOCK COUNTY 102 001 0 — 4 8 2
OWENSBORO 020 000 0 — 2 5 0
WP-Tindle. LP-Hallmark. 2B-Carbon (O).
McLEAN COUNTY 12, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 6
Ayden Rice drove in three runs and earned the win on the mound to lead the Cougars in Hopkinsville.
Cruz Lee and Connor Mitchuson each had two hits for McLean County (8-12), with Lee and Taylor Trogden clubbing doubles.
Hopkins County Central fell to 3-17.
McLEAN COUNTY 030 035 1 — 12 10 3
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 201 010 2 — 6 8 1
WP-Rice. LP-Scarbrough. 2B-C. Lee, Trogden (M).
GIRLS’ TENNIS APOLLO 9, UNION COUNTY 0
The E-Gals were victorious at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, getting singles wins from Anna Hyland, Kaelin Payne, Caroline Ashby, Maddie Wahl, Sophey Jennings and Erin McManus.
Apollo’s doubles victors were Natalie Estes-Marissa Shook, Maddie Jones-Emma Parker and Ella Hayden-Elise Wilson.
BOYS’ TENNIS APOLLO 6, UNION COUNTY 0
The Eagles won at the Owensboro Tennis Complex with singles wins from Ben Austin, Jamison Franey, Jake Patton and Maddox Tucker.
Apollo’s victors were Nick Shannon-Evan Wilson and Patton-Tucker.
