Amber Dunn scored 19 points, and Kassidy Daugherty finished with 16 points, to lead the Apollo High School girls’ basketball team to a 51-41 victory over Graves County on Friday at the Sportscenter.
The E-Gals led 14-10 at the first break and 25-17 at intermission before Graves County trimmed the lead to 41-35 through three quarters. Apollo outscored the Lady Eagles 10-5 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
With the win, Apollo improved to 11-6 ahead of Wednesday’s 9th District Tournament opener against Daviess County at the Sportscenter.
Avery Myatt scored 21 points for Graves County, which slipped to 17-3 overall.
GRAVES COUNTY 10-7-18-5 — 41
APOLLO 14-11-16-10 — 51
Graves County (41) — Myatt 21, Whitaker 6, Jackson 5, Alexander 3, Carter 2, Harris 2, Widleski 2.
Apollo (51) — Dunn 19, Daugherty 16, Floyd 6, Beatty 5, Curry 5.
BOYS CRITTENDEN COUNTY 46, McLEAN COUNTY 45
Preston Turley hit a desperation-heave 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the visiting Rockets in Calhoun.
Andrew Brackett led McLean County (17-8) with 14 points, while Travis Phillips finished with 12 points.
The Cougars will play again Tuesday when they take on host Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament in Hartford.
Gabe Mott and Preston Morgeson posted 13 points apiece for Crittenden County (12-8), and Turley added 12.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY 5-15-7-19 — 46
McLEAN COUNTY 13-9-13-10 — 45
Crittenden County (46) — Mott 13, Morgeson 13, Turley 12, Boone 5, Champion 3.
McLean County (45) — Brackett 14, Phillips 12, Floyd 8, Durbin 6, Lee 3, Dame 2.
