Shelbie Beatty scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Apollo High School to a 50-36 girls basketball win over Christian County on Saturday in Hopkinsville.
Amaya Curry scored 17 points and hauled in 18 boards, including nine offensive rebounds, for the E-Gals (11-10).
Three players scored eight points apiece for Christian County (6-13).
APOLLO9 18 5 18 — 50
CHRISTIAN COUNTY11 2 10 13 — 36
Apollo (50) — Beatty 20, Curry 17, Lee 6, Survant 4, Palmer 3.
Christian County (36) — Day 8, Harris 8, Steele 8, Killebrew 5, Bagwell 3, Catlett-Watkins 2. Daniel 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 49, CLOVERPORT 6
Cassidy Morris scored 17 points as the Lady Raiders rolled at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Morris also finished with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for Trinity (8-7), while Josie Aull dished five assists and Katherine Hibbitt recorded eight rebounds.
Cloverport fell to 3-13.
CLOVERPORT0 3 3 0 — 6
WHITESVILLE TRINITY16 10 13 10 — 49
Cloverport (6) — Bennett 3, Thurman 2, Dupin 1.
Whitesville Trinity (49) — Morris 17, Payne 8, Aull 6, Logsdon 6, Hatfield 4, Wilson 4, McDaniel 2, McDowell 2.
MEADE COUNTY 64, OHIO COUNTY 25
Peyton Bradley scored 25 points to lead the Lady Waves to a victory in Hartford.
Bradley surpassed 1,000 career points in the process. Aubrey Hardesty chipped in 10 points for Meade County (17-5).
Rain Embry tallied 10 points for Ohio County (9-12).
MEADE COUNTY16 17 13 18 — 64
OHIO COUNTY7 2 8 8 — 25
Meade County (64) — Bradley 25, Hardesty 10, Durbin 9, Babb 5, Crawley 4, Medley 4, Kiefer 3, Clanton 2, Ray 2.
Ohio County (25) — Embry 10, Jackmowicz 5, Hill 3, Kennedy 3, Sandefur 2, Vanover 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 74, OWENSBORO 31
Unique Carter-Swanagan scored eight points in the Lady Devils’ loss at home.
OHS slipped to 12-9.
Jarie Thomas scored 19 points for Henderson County (13-4). Graci Risley chipped in 12 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY21 23 17 13 — 74
OWENSBORO7 5 11 8 — 31
Henderson County (74) — Thomas 19, Risley 12, Gibson 8, Veal 8, Lacen 7, Sprinkles 7, Toombs 7, Kemp 6.
Owensboro (31) — Carter-Swanagan 8, Greer 5, Hogg 5, Phillips 4, Gibson 3, E. Wilkins 3, Robinson 2, Worth 1.
BOYS
WARREN EAST 65, DAVIESS COUNTY 54
Max Dees scored 21 points in the Panthers’ loss at home.
Devonte McCampbell added 19 points for Daviess County (8-12).
Isaiah Andrews finished with 25 points for Warren East (9-10), Tray Price had 12 points, and Roger Duncan chipped in 10 points.
WARREN EAST13 21 13 18 — 65
DAVIESS COUNTY12 16 11 15 — 54
Warren East (65) — Andrews 25, Price 12, Duncan 10, Matlock 7, Poyle 5, Muren 4, Garvin 2.
Daviess County (54) — Dees 21, McCampbell 19, Phelps 6, McCain 3, Moss 3, Payne 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 79, CLOVERPORT 54
Gavin Howard scored 21 points to power the Raiders at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Nathan Hernandez finished with 15 points for Trinity (10-9), and Bailey Wright added 13 points.
Nathan Poole led Cloverport (2-15) with 21 points. Dorsey Emery added 12 points, and Cole Weatherholt and Austin Hedges chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
CLOVERPORT13 17 10 14 — 54
WHITESVILLE TRINITY18 22 20 19 — 79
Cloverport (54) — Poole 16, Emery 12, Weatherholt 11, Hedges 10, Lamar 3, Blair 2.
Whitesville Trinity (79) — Howard 21, Hernandez 15, Wright 13, Huff 9, Mills 6, Aull 5, Goetz 5, Payne 5.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 82, OHIO COUNTY 65
Josh Manning scored 20 points as the Eagles fell in Murray.
Parker Culbertson scored 13 points for Ohio County (15-4), and Carson Kennedy had 11 points.
Jonah Butler poured in 27 points for Calloway County (13-9) to pace four players in double figures. Matthew Ray posted 21 points as well.
OHIO COUNTY23 15 14 13 — 65
CALLOWAY COUNTY13 19 27 23 — 82
Ohio County (65) — Manning 20, Culbertson 13, Kennedy 11, Allen 8, Morse 7, Southard 4, Young 2.
Calloway County (82) — Butler 27, Ray 21, Finley 15, Hudgin 11, Franklin 5, Frederick 3.
UNION COUNTY 83, HANCOCK COUNTY 58
Devyn Powers scored 16 points as the Hornets fell in Hawesville.
Kaleb Keown added 13 points for Hancock County (6-14), which also got 11 points from Evan Ferry.
Union County (13-6) had five players score in double figures, led by Kaleb Kanipe’s 18 points.
UNION COUNTY16 26 28 13 — 83
HANCOCK COUNTY9 15 13 21 — 58
Union County (83) — Kanipe 18, Mackey 17, Manuel 14, Theus 14, Corbett 11, Jones 5, King 4.
Hancock County (58) — Powers 16, Keown 13, Ferry 11, Ogle 8, Brown 5, Payne 3, Lucas 2.
