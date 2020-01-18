It was all E-Gals on Friday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Arena.
Snapping a nine-game losing skid to 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic, Apollo shot 60% on the way to a convincing 72-59 victory over the defending district and 3rd Region champion Lady Aces.
“I’m extremely proud of our team,” Apollo head coach Natalie Payne said. “We put the ball in the hole for four quarters, and that’s something we haven’t done before this year — this was the complete game we’ve been looking for against a quality team.
“These kids put together a great week of practice, had great focus, and we stuck together so well throughout the game.”
After surviving a 7-2 start by Catholic, the E-Gals — powered by Zoe Floyd — went on a 13-5 run over the final six minutes of the first period to secure a 15-13 edge.
Point guard Amaya Curry scored six points and reserve guard Shelbie Beatty swished a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter as Apollo (11-5, 2-2) built its lead to 30-22 by intermission.
Catholic pulled within four on a reverse layup by Hannah McKay a minute into the third quarter, but Amber Dunn knocked down three 3-pointers and Kassidy Daugherty added another over the next five minutes to rebuild Apollo’s lead to 12.
Another 3-pointer by Daugherty stretched the E-Gals’ advantage to 52-39 with just over six minutes to play, and Catholic never got closer than eight down the stretch.
Apollo sank 14 consecutive free throws in the final 1:55 to put the finishing touches on a 13-point victory.
“This is a huge confidence-builder for our team moving forward,’ said Payne, whose team had last defeated the Lady Aces in the championship game of the 2017 9th District Tournament. “We’re getting production from a lot of players, getting contributions in a lot of areas.”
Apollo’s ultra-balanced attack was led by Curry (16 points, six assists, three steals), Dunn (15 points, 11 rebounds), Floyd (13 points), Daugherty (13 points, five assists), and Beatty (10 points).
The E-Gals made 21-of-35 floor shots and hit 18-of-21 free throws (86%). Apollo secured 21 rebounds and turned the ball over 11 times.
Owensboro Catholic (13-7, 2-1) was paced by McKay, who finished with a game-best 23 points, to go with nine rebounds. Isabella Henning (13 points, six rebounds) and Spencer Harvey (11 points, five assists) also had solid outings.
The Lady Aces shot 49% from the field (21-of-43), 65% from the foul stripe (13-of-20), grabbed 23 rebounds, and committed 11 floor errors.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC12-20-12-25 — 59
APOLLO15-15-16-26 — 72
Owensboro Catholic (59) — McKay 23, Henning 13, Harvey 11, Reid 4, Maggard 4, Head 2, Conkright 2.
Apollo (72) — Curry 16, Dunn 15, Floyd 13, Daugherty 13, Beatty 10, Sanders 5.
