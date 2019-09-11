E-Gals use more efficient serving in 3-set win

Apollo High School has worked on serving stronger since falling in four sets to Owensboro Catholic a week ago.
The E-Gals put that volleyball serving practice to good use Tuesday night, dropping Owensboro High School in three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 28-26 at Eagle Arena.
"One of the things we wanted to do was to really be aggressive with our serving, keep things off balance with our serving," Apollo coach Mary Howard said. "We want to get a little more aggressive with our hitters, that's been a focus of ours. It was a good night for us. We were really scrappy at times. Our defense looked good.
"Our district is one of the most competitive districts you can find, we all know each other so well."
Apollo (9-2) was in control of both the first and second sets of the 9th District matchup.
"Our serving, we had some really good serving runs in the first two sets, really played well on defense," Howard said.
Owensboro got itself going in the third set, moving and communicating better.
"It was our energy, the first and second we came out flat, we weren't talking, we weren't moving our feet," OHS coach Melissa Hibbs said. "We weren't very energetic in warmups."
OHS took a lead a couple of times in the third set, including 25-24 on a point scored by Brooklyn Williams. Apollo closed things out with Caroline Flake serving an ace to end the match.
"The third set they put together some runs and got some momentum on us," Howard said. "We weren't able to get them off balance, they passed really well in the third set."
Anslee Hopewell had 11 assists and 12 digs for Apollo. Hallie Wilson had 12 digs and six aces. Whitley Chambers had 10 kills. Tallie Satterfield and Maddi Boswell each had four kills.
"Whitley Chambers played really well, she's been strong for us," Howard said. "The other outside hitter got hurt in warmups (Aliyah Carwile) we had to go with a different outside, Maddi Boswell. We kind of had to throw her in without any warning, she played well, she got four kills."
OHS fell to 4-12.
Krystell Pappas nine digs, 15 assists and three aces for OHS. Jersie Rhineburger had 14 digs. Lainey Hayden had seven digs, six kills and seven blocks. Mykael Winstead had 11 digs, four kills and four blocks. Armanda Pappas had five kills.
"Once we saw we could get on some runs against them, they started believing in themselves," Hibbs said of her team. "That was a huge difference."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.