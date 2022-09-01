Apollo VB feature

Apollo’s Macie King, Jennifer Lee (21) and Abie Butterworth (24) go up to block Owensboro Catholic’s Abby Baughman on Aug. 23 during a volleyball match at the OCHS gymnasium.

 Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Through the first two weeks of the 2022 season, the Apollo High School volleyball team has been working through a mixture of injuries and inexperience as the E-Gals look to find their footing.

Apollo coach Mary Howard knew there would be growing pains early on as the younger members of her squad gained valuable playing time, and the hope is that, eventually, the E-Gals gel as the campaign progresses.

