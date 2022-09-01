Through the first two weeks of the 2022 season, the Apollo High School volleyball team has been working through a mixture of injuries and inexperience as the E-Gals look to find their footing.
Apollo coach Mary Howard knew there would be growing pains early on as the younger members of her squad gained valuable playing time, and the hope is that, eventually, the E-Gals gel as the campaign progresses.
Tuesday night’s four-set district victory over Owensboro was a step in the right direction toward that goal.
“We’ll be thrilled when we can have everybody to choose from, because we’re still about four girls out,” said Howard, whose team sits at 4-6 overall and 1-1 in district play. “We were missing some (Tuesday), but all year long that’s all we’ve talked about — whenever we face adversity, if one player’s out, we all just fill in the gaps and pick up the slack.”
One big boost was the return of junior setter Ahalia Ramirez, who played in the season opener at Whitesville Trinity before missing the next eight matches. She tallied a team-high 21 assists to go with six kills, six digs, three blocks and a service ace against the Lady Devils.
Last year, Ramirez powered the E-Gals’ attack with 533 assists — nearly 400 more than her next closest teammate. She was also fourth on the team with 64 kills.
Even in her absence, however, Howard credited sophomore Ava Fazio and junior Jennifer Lee for providing firepower at the net.
“Their blocking has been unbelievable this season,” she said, “and offensively, they’re really doing a great job of recognizing the open spots on the other side, whether it be a tip or if it’s time to swing.
“Fazio, before she came in for the last time (Tuesday), she said, ‘What’s open?’ I said, ‘Swing away.’ They were covering the tips and had closed up all the tip gaps. I said, ‘Swing away,’ and she went out and did just that. A couple of times, she saw a spot open up and she put the ball there. They did a great job.”
On the year, Fazio has collected a team-high 20 blocks, followed by Lee with 18. They’ve also made 36 and 39 kills, respectively, trailing only sophomore Abie Butterworth’s team-best 46 kills.
One of the biggest things the E-Gals have focused on is simply staying mindful of the moment.
“The No. 1 thing to talk about is it’s a game of momentum,” said Howard, whose squad led 2-0 before dropping the third set to OHS on Tuesday. The E-Gals closed out the overall victory in the fourth. “The third set, we just couldn’t get it to go our way, so just forget about it. You can’t dwell on what’s happened. Wipe the slate clean, brand new set, we’ve got to win one before they win two.
“I think that took a little bit of pressure off and helped them relax. We got a little bit tense in that third set.”
Now, the E-Gals get a bit of a reprieve. Apollo doesn’t play again until Sept. 6 with a home matchup against Muhlenberg County. In the meantime, Howard just wants to get her players back on the floor and establish an offensive flow for the rest of the fall.
“Offensively, we’ve had to change a lot of things in the past few weeks,” she said. “Get in a rhythm and just maintain where we’re at, work on our block timing a little bit and keep trying to be efficient.”
