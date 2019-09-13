Apollo High School football coach Phillip Hawkins knows his Eagles will have their hands full on Friday night when the Owensboro Red Devils come rolling into Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles (1-2) are coming off a 51-20 loss at Central Hardin, while the Red Devils took their game to an entirely different level with a 36-7 running-clock conquest of previously undefeated City-County rival Owensboro Catholic.
Hawkins knows Apollo will be battling the OHS tradition, in addition to a wealth of quality talent.
"They have a culture of winning," Hawkins said of Owensboro, "and they expect to win every Friday night. They understand the necessity of competing for four quarters every game, even when things don't go their way -- and that's where we're trying to get as a program in the long run.
"Otherwise, Owensboro has good team speed and they are well-coached."
Hawkins insists Apollo showed improvement at Central Hardin.
"The score might not show it, but we were better in a lot of ways," Hawkins said. "Our kids have worked hard every day to get better, and I believe we're headed in the right direction, long term.
"We're still making some silly mistakes that hurt us -- it's a process, and we're trying to turn the mountains we face into mole hills."
Against Central Hardin, Eagles quarterback Damian Lovinsky was 20-of-24 for 118 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a score.
Geoffrey Johnson and Ashton Weaver had touchdown receptions, and Harold Hogg led Apollo's ground game with 79 yards on 14 attempts.
Defensively, Jarrod Gray registered 13 tackles, including 12 solo stops to pace the Eagles.
Owensboro (2-1) is taking nothing for granted.
"It's another big, high-stakes, City-County game," Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said of the matchup with Apollo. "The last time we went over there, they beat us (31-28 in 2017), so we certainly understand that we need to be ready to play.
"Lovinsky is a very accomplished runner from the quarterback position, Harold is a very good running back, and, really, they've got several guys on the offensive side capable of moving the ball."
As do the Red Devils, who simply dominated the Aces.
"Overall, our execution was strong in all three phases of the game," Fallin said of his team's performance last week. "Once our offense started clicking, we really started rolling.
"I was very pleased with our mentality and our maturity. We were able to put together a great team effort across the board against a very good football team.
"In a big-time atmosphere we really answered the call, and I was proud of the way we responded."
Moreover, it was a coming out party of sorts for OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who was 16-of-25 through the air for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball five times for 28 yards and a TD.
Tyren Hayden led the receiving corps with three catches for 104 yards and a score, and Ben Flaherty also caught a TD aerial. Ethan Avery again paced the ground attack with 85 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.
Kobe Skortz led a fired-up OHS defense with six tackles, with three tackles for loss and a sack, as the Red Devils limited Catholic to 28 rushing yards and 180 total yards. Javius Taylor and Julius Eberhart came up with key interceptions.
Now, Fallin will be looking for more of the same against the Eagles.
"We need to go over to Apollo and be sharp," Fallin said. "We have to play well on special teams, take care of the football, get yards in big chunks and finish drives in the end zone."
