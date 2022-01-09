The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team came out on the wrong end of a back-and-forth, topsy-turvy affair Saturday afternoon, falling 74-63 to Ashland in Ashland, Ohio.
The Panthers (9-7, 4-5 in G-MAC) roared back from a double-digit deficit midway through the second half, outscoring the host Eagles 18-4 to claim a 61-57 lead on Antonio Thomas’s layup with 1:28 remaining. Ashland (7-5, 4-2) forced back-to-back turnovers on the Panthers’ last two possessions, though, scoring a pair of buckets to tie the contest at 61 with 11 seconds left.
Jordan Roland’s game-winning 3-point try from the wing came up short, and the Eagles’ Bo Furcron got off a halfcourt heave that was no good.
Overtime belonged to Ashland, which limited Wesleyan to only two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the extra period. The Eagles, meanwhile, made 3-of-4 shots, 1-of-2 3-pointers and all six free throws in the final five minutes.
“I feel for our program,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said afterward. “Our guys played really hard today. ... It’s a tough loss because you have them. You just got to get the ball inbounds and get it up the floor and turn it into a free-throw game. Up 4 with the ball, you got to close those out.
“I was proud of our guys for fighting back, but at the same time, we’ve got to look at the first 39 minutes and 30 seconds of the game and see what we can do to get better.”
Wesleyan took an early 16-11 lead on Thomas’s layup eight minutes into the contest, but the Eagles scored 18 of the next 22 points for a nine-point advantage. A 3-pointer by Furcron pushed Ashland in front, 38-27, at halftime.
Nathan Boyle drilled a 3 to pull Wesleyan within 48-43 with 11:42 left to play, but a 5-0 scoring burst allowed Ashland to extend its lead back to double figures. After that, though, the Panthers rallied — eventually taking a one-point lead on Roland’s layup with 3:33 left and setting the stage for the Eagles to force overtime.
“Down the stretch of the game, it was back and forth, and they banged a couple of shots in, and that’s the basketball game,” Cooper said. “This one hurts because we had them. We had to make a play and a pass — we had to get the ball entered and make a pass and make our free throws.
“I’m proud of our response. We had a good halftime and came out and really responded. Boyle hit a couple of shots and contributed. Everybody did a little bit of something.”
Roland finished with a team-best 18 points for Wesleyan, with Thomas adding 16 points. Wyatt Battaile chipped in 10 points with six rebounds, as well. Jomel Boyd, Ben Sisson and Sasha Sukhanov collected six rebounds apiece, but the Panthers’ starting frontcourt — Boyd and Sisson — was held to seven combined points on 3-of-9 shooting.
“Ben was our leading scorer for the first half of the season,” Cooper noted, “but since his injury (ankle), it’s been tough to get him loose. You hope to get him back in championship form like he was in during November, December. We need him. ... That’s really an inside presence that we’re not going to win many games without.”
KWC shot 44.3% from the floor, including 8-of-27 from long distance (29.6%), and made 1-of-2 foul shots with 17 turnovers.
Furcron scored 22 points to lead Ashland, which shot 41.9% from the floor, 12-of-30 from beyond the arc (40%) and 10-of-13 at the free-throw line (76.9%) with 13 floor errors.
Derek Koch finished with 15 points, and Aaron Thompson added 12.
The Eagles led in rebounding (36-34), second-chance points (10-4) and points off turnovers (15-10).
KWC returns to action Thursday with a road tilt at Salem.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 27 34 2 — 63
ASHLAND 38 23 13 — 74
Kentucky Wesleyan (63) — Roland 18, Thomas 16, Battaile 10, Boyle 6, Sukhanov 6, Sisson 4, Boyd 3.
Ashland (74) — Furcron 22, Koch 15, Thompson 12, Haraway 9, Conley 5, Bainbridge 4, Baumgardner 4, Shedenhelm 3.
