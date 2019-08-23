It was a rough go on the gridiron for the Ohio County High School football team last fall, but the Eagles are hoping to parlay the lessons learned from that experience into a turnaround season this time around.
Ohio County lost its first nine regular-season games before defeating Butler County the finale. Then, the Eagles were hammered by St. Xavier, 68-0, in the first round of the Class 6-A playoffs.
Now in Class 5-A, Ohio County eyes a resurgence.
"There were a lot of factors that went into the way last season played out," OCHS head coach DaMarcus Ganaway said. "It was a learning experience, and I believe the lessons we learned will serve us well this season. One thing about this group, they never stop working, never stop believing.
"This season, we believe we're in a better position to succeed, and we're looking forward to the opportunity in front of us."
OFFENSE
Senior Dezmond Randolph is at the controls of the Eagles' spread offense.
"He's one of the guys who's shown the most growth," said Ganaway of Randolph. "He's learned how to run the offense, and he's come back much more confident this fall."
Speaking of comebacks, star running back Q Daryius Jennings (formerly McHenry) is back at Ohio County after playing at Grayson County as a sophomore last fall, when the explosive 5-foot-11, 195-pounder rushed for 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns.
As a freshman at Ohio County in 2017, he rushed for 856 yards and scored 10 TDs, helping the Eagles go 7-4.
"He's an X factor, a difference-maker, and he certainly impacted us as a freshman," Ganaway said of Jennings, who is bouncing back from a knee injury. "He's one of the best running backs in the state."
Another speedster, senior Dakotah Vanover, will also carry the ball at running back.
Ohio County features four senior receivers in Jordan Tolle, Shane Frady, Ethan Maddox and Trevor Doan.
Up front. the Eagles will go with junior tackles Tristen Coffey and Raice Hunter, junior guards Andrew Pottle and Grant Phelps and senior center Noe Plascencia.
"Our offense is poised and ready to come out and make a statement," Ganaway said. "There's a lot of talent, experience and potential in this entire group."
DEFENSE
Ohio County will operate from a 4-2-5 base and expects to be more productive this season.
"We're healthy and that's a huge factor," Ganaway said. "The defensive line is one of the strongest we've had here in a long time."
That unit consists of ends Frady and Pottle, along with tackles Coffey and Plascencia.
Phelps and Doan are set to start at linebacker.
The Eagles' secondary will feature seniors Vanover and Santana Munoz at cornerback, Maddox at strong safety, Jennings at free safety, with Tolle as the nickel back.
"We'll be a lot stronger and more experienced all the way around on the defensive side," Ganaway said. "As long as we can stay healthy, we're going to be all right."
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Eagles will showcase breakaway threats in their return game, which features Jennings and Vanover, along with juniors Kaleb Humphrey and Lennox Hunt.
"We have a lot of potential," Ganaway said. "We'll have guys back there who can really run with the football."
Ohio County's kicking game is settled, with sophomore Brett Hoskins serving as both placekicker and punter.
"He's got a very strong leg," Ganaway said of Hoskins. "Brett has put in a lot of work, and he's going to do a great job for us."
OUTLOOK
Despite last year's 1-10 record, or, perhaps, because of it, Ganaway is convinced the Eagles have a renewed sense of confidence, optimism and purpose heading into 2019.
"We've set the bar a little higher this time," Ganaway said. "We've put in the work, and now it's just a matter of going out and performing at a high level -- execution, taking care of the ball, doing all the little things it takes to succeed in this game.
"We're coming into the season confident, having fun, believing in ourselves. This bunch has never wavered -- they've always stepped on the field and given it their all."
After going on the road to battle Owensboro Catholic, the Eagles have a stretch of six consecutive home games.
"If we can build some early momentum right out of the gate," Ganaway said, "I believe we'll gain the confidence we need for a successful season."
---
EAGLES' SCHEDULE
DATE|OPPONENT|TIME
Aug. 23|at Owensboro Catholic|7 p.m.
Aug. 30|McLean County|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|Hancock County|7 p.m.
Sept. 13|Daviess County|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|Muhlenberg County|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|Owensboro|7 p.m.
Oct. 4|at Graves County|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|at Grayson County|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|at Breckinridge County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|at Butler County|7 p.m.
