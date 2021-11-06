Apollo gave itself chances down the stretch, but the Eagles were unable to overcome visiting Henderson County as they fell 31-26 in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
Apollo trailed 31-14 through three quarters, but an interception by Bryson Velotta helped set up Christian Combs’ 6-yard passing touchdown to Carter Contratto early in the final frame — cutting the Eagles’ deficit to 10 points with 9:16 remaining. Following a missed field goal on the Colonels’ next possession, Apollo drove to the Henderson 7-yard line before settling for a field goal by Harrison Bowman with 2:15 to go.
With all three timeouts and facing its biggest defensive possession of the night, Apollo forced and recovered a fumble on the Henderson County 30-yard line with a little more than two minutes remaining. However, the Eagles were unable to come up with a fourth-down conversion — Combs’ swing pass to Noah Rhinerson came up just short of the first-down marker — and Henderson County took over on downs. The Colonels ran three plays and then took a safety on the final play of the game to prevent Apollo from gaining possession again.
“We had our opportunities,” Eagles coach John Edge said afterward. “You’ve got to take care of those opportunities, and they’ve got to go forward. You got to convert that stuff.
“I was proud of our defense in the second half. We held them pretty good, but we have to do it in the first half as well. I love our players and I love our coaches, we’ve just got to continue to keep getting better.”
Henderson County (7-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the contest, forcing an interception on Apollo’s opening drive before Zavier Cruse booted a 33-yard field goal. After an Eagles punt, the Colonels struck just two plays later when running back Jaheim Williams broke loose up the middle for a 78-yard score with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles (6-5) answered moments later when quarterback Christian Combs connected on a screen pass to running back Donte Dixon, who raced 68 yards for a TD at the 4:40 mark.
On its next possession, Henderson County strung together a 16-play, 80-yard drive capped off by an 18-yard scoring throw from quarterback Seth Goben to wideout Brayden Powell that provided a 17-7 lead.
Both teams traded turnovers on their next two drives, including an interception by Apollo’s Mykel Whitney deep in Eagles territory. Combs later found Evan Miller on an 11-yard TD toss with 2:52 left in the second quarter, drawing Apollo to within 17-14.
However, the Colonels had an answer. Goben’s 2-yard scoring run on fourth down capped off an eight-play, 43-yard drive to give Henderson County a 24-14 advantage at intermission. Goben’s 9-yard TD scamper was the only score of the third quarter, providing the Colonels a 31-14 lead.
For the game, Combs completed 16-of-24 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, while Rhinerson ran 13 times for 54 yards. The Eagles finished with 288 yards of total offense.
Meanwhile, Williams paced Henderson County with 171 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Goben ran 15 times for 46 yards and a pair of scores, and Jordan Wright ran for 78 yards on 13 attempts. The Colonels tallied 338 yards of offense.
Despite the loss, Edge wasted little time crediting his players — and insisting that he take the blame, as well.
“I’m still proud,” he said. “We worked out butt off and got the winning season, and that’s two winning seasons in a row. We’re going to keep building and keep making this program as strong as we can, doing all those little things. We got in a bind a little bit early on and tried to play catch-up.
“My fault. All of it’s my fault, Coach Edge’s fault. Made some really poor decisions. But I’m proud of these seniors and these guys who have really helped this program the last four years.”
Still, he added, there were plenty of positives throughout the campaign.
“Our kids did well,” he said. “We ended up with six wins and came in second in the district. That’s a lot of things to be proud about. We got some things we got to take care of in the offseason and we’ll go from there.
“The future’s bright. We’ve got to continue to keep working and get better.”
Henderson County advances to take on Daviess County in the Class 6-A, District 1 championship game next week at DCHS.
HENDERSON COUNTY 10 14 7 0 — 31
APOLLO 7 7 0 12 — 26
H-Cruse 33 FG
H-Williams 78 run (Cruse kick)
A-Dixon 68 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
H-Powell 18 pass from Goben (Cruse kick)
A-Miller 11 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
H-Goben 2 run (Cruse kick)
H-Goben 9 run (Cruse kick)
A-Contratto 6 pass from Combs (Bowman kick)
A-Bowman 25 FG
A-Safety
