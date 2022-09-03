The hobbled Apollo High School football team began and ended Friday night on a positive note, but Central Hardin was too much to overcome as the host Eagles fell 51-20 at Eagle Stadium.
Apollo coach John Edge pointed to “the little things” as a cause for concern, especially with standout running back Donte Dixon leaving the game with a lower-body injury on the Eagles’ opening drive.
“We’re not doing the little things right,” Edge said. “We got a lot of injuries. When you’re not doing the little things right — you got three linemen out, now possibly four, and then your best running back out — those little things have to happen.”
Losing Dixon created a void that Noah Rhinerson tried to fill, with 16 rushes for 53 yards and a touchdown, but Central Hardin’s opportunistic defense took advantage.
“That hurts, especially for a team that’s already walking wounded,” Edge said of his squad. “It’s tough, especially with the line being out. We just got to keep going and keep battling, or it’s going to look like this all year.
“I’ve been through this before, after 22 years, and I’ve had some really highs and some lows. The best thing to do is you got to get positive and keep going. You got to keep bringing energy in practice and that’s it, that’s all you can do until the light bulb switch comes on.”
Apollo (0-3) struck first when Christian Combs ran in a 2-yard quarterback keeper, giving the Eagles a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point with 37.7 seconds left in the first quarter.
From there, however, the Bruins () reeled off 30 unanswered points to seize a 30-6 advantage at intermission.
Mason Gardner’s 2-yard scoring run pushed Central Hardin (3-0) to a 37-6 lead early in the third quarter, but the Eagles answered with a 10-play, 80-yard drive capped off by a 15-yard jump pass TD from Combs to Bryson Velotta — trimming the deficit to 37-12 with 7:17 left in the period after a failed two-point conversion.
Central Hardin quarterback Zakery Spurrier, who threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing score, broke loose for a 67-yard scoring scamper just moments later for a 44-12 advantage.
After a 7-yard TD by Bruins reserve running back Michael Camenzind with 9:52 left — forcing the KHSAA-mandated running clock — Apollo finished the game’s scoring when Combs found Velotta for a 25-yard score with 2:55 to go.
“The last drive was a big positive, you got to end on that,” Edge said.
For the game, Combs completed 23-of-39 passing attempts for 238 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Velotta made seven catches for 60 yards and a pair of scores, and Eli Masterson reeled in five passes for 88 yards. Apollo finished with 309 yards of offense.
Gardner posted 124 yards and two TDs on 21 rushing attempts for Central Hardin, which recorded 313 yards of total offense.
The Eagles return to action next week with a road trip to North Hardin as Edge’s squad looks to earn its first win before district play begins later this month.
“Here’s the thing, when’s district? You got two more weeks to get ready, that’s the way I look at it,” he said. “There are some winnable games in our future, and that’s it.
“Nobody remembers (the bad). Whatever you do in district, that’s what they remember.”
CENTRAL HARDIN|0 30 14 7 — 51
A-Combs 2 run (kick failed)
CH-Hobbs 18 pass from Spurrier (VanBlijenburgh kick)
CH-Gardner 4 run (VanBlijenburgh kick)
CH-Engstrand 34 pass from Spurrier (VanBlijenburgh kick)
CH-Elmore 19 pass from Spurrier (Gardner run)
CH-Gardner 2 run (VanBlijenburgh kick)
A-Velotta 15 pass from Combs (pass failed)
CH-Spurrier 67 run (VanBlijenburgh kick)
CH-Camenzind 7 run (VanBlijenburgh kick)
A-Velotta 25 pass from Combs (Combs run)
