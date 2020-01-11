Eagles get overtime win over DC, 54-52

Ryan Ash scored 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter and overtime, to help Apollo High School pull out a heart-pounding 54-52 boys' basketball victory over archrival Daviess County on Friday night at Eagle Arena.
The win was just the second of the year for the Eagles (2-13, 1-2 in 9th District), but coach Steve Barker hopes it can be a rallying point for his squad.
"With the kind of year that we're having -- I told them today in our walkthrough that we need to do something to turn to the corner," he said. "A win like this in overtime is something that can get you going. Sometimes it takes teams longer than others to get where they need to be. I'm so proud of the guys."
Adam Fitzgerald added 11 points for Apollo, which rallied from a 26-17 deficit at halftime and a 38-32 margin through three quarters. Dan St. Claire chipped in 10 points, as well.
The Eagles scored the last three points of regulation to force overtime at 47 points apiece, then scored the first four points of the extra period to pull ahead.
A 3-pointer by DC's Will Barron brought the Panthers (5-10, 0-2) within 53-52 with 12.8 seconds remaining, and Apollo's Harrison Bowman made 1-of-2 foul shots on the other end. Ryan Thomson's game-tying attempt at the buzzer was no good.
Thomson led all scorers with 21 points to go with eight rebounds, while Camron Johnson added 11 points, seven boards and three blocks for DC. Bo Stratton chipped in 10 points.
According to Barker, his team's improved effort after halftime was key to the victory.
"Offensive rebounding and our defense is what got us back in the game," he said. "... We got shots around the basket, and we were finishing. That's been our struggle this year -- finishing around the basket."
Barker was also pleased to see how his players have responded to criticisms on their slow start this year.
"With social media the way it is today, people can be so cruel," he said. "These kids are high school kids, and it upsets me when they get all this junk on social media. They've had to play through it.
"We still have a long way to go, but a win like this at home in the district is so big, especially with them going through what they've had to go through."
DAVIESS COUNTY 12-14-12-9-5 -- 52
APOLLO 9-8-15-15-7 -- 54
Daviess County (52) -- Thomson 21, Johnson 11, Stratton 10, Humphreys 6, Barron 3, Kato 1.
Apollo (54) -- Ash 16, Fitzgerald 11, St. Claire 10, Hamilton 8, Wilson 6, Bowman 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.