Despite entering its regular-season finale with injuries to three players, and suffering another during the first half Thursday night, Apollo High School had four players finish in double figures as the balanced Eagles held off visiting Russellville for a 61-58 boys’ basketball victory at Eagle Arena.
Cameron Frantz scored 15 points to lead the senior quartet for Apollo (5-12), which also got 14 points from Harrison Bowman, 12 points from Dan St. Claire and 11 points from Adam Fitzgerald.
“We had a next-man-up mentality,” said Eagles coach Mark Starns. “I’m proud of the way we all came together. We had guys playing out of position, and hung on.
“The seniors, with the COVID situation, winning their last home game — I’m really proud of them.”
Russellville (8-9) took command early in the contest, jumping out to a 15-8 advantage before the Eagles closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run for a two-point lead at the first break.
Bowman and Frantz knocked down consecutive 3s, and Frantz put in a layup to give Apollo a nine-point cushion late in the second quarter, but the Panthers’ Jaquis Todd hit a 3 with 18 seconds left to draw Russellville within 32-26 at intermission.
A quick 5-0 outburst gave the Eagles an 11-point lead out of halftime, but Russellville stayed within reaching distance behind the efforts of a full-court press that began forcing Apollo miscues.
Josh Allen’s post score with 27 seconds left in the third period cut the Apollo lead to 46-41 before Bowman drilled a one-dribble pull-up 3 from the corner at the buzzer for a nine-point advantage.
The Panthers started picking up steam in the fourth, however.
A 3-pointer by Layne Steele capped off a 10-0 run for Russellville, giving his team a 56-54 lead with 2:51 remaining. St. Claire tied the contest with a layup moments later, before Lennon Ries converted a pair of free throws to put the Panthers ahead by two.
On the next trip down, Apollo freshman Carter Young knocked down a 3 with 1:29 remaining to give the Eagles the lead for good.
“That was big, not only for us but for him,” Starns said. “It’s a confidence booster in a tight game, and he can make those kinds of shots.”
After a Russellville miss, Bowman was intentionally fouled and made two shots for a three-point cushion, and Russellville’s game-tying attempt at the buzzer was no good.
The tight contest was nothing new for the Eagles.
“You can’t panic,” Starns said. “You got to stay in the moment. We’ve been through a lot of these gut-wrenching games and probably should’ve won three or four of them, but didn’t. We prevailed in this one, and I’m glad we hung on for the win.”
Todd finished with a game-high 20 points for Russellville, which Starns said will serve as good preparation for his team’s upcoming 9th District Tournament tilt with Owensboro.
“That’s an athletic basketball team,” Starns said. “It was good for us to get this and give us confidence. I told the guys, ‘We can do this if you believe, it just takes one game.’ ”
RUSSELLVILLE15-11-15-17 — 58
APOLLO17-15-17-12 — 61
Russellville (58) — Todd 20, Ries 9, Allen 8, Gamble 8, Edmonds 5, Hampton 5, Steele 3,
Apollo (61) — Frantz 15, Bowman 14, St. Claire 12, Fitzgerald 11, Girvin 6, Young 3.
