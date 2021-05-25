The Apollo High School baseball team closed out its regular season with a bang.
The Eagles, led offensively by seniors Harrison Bowman and Max Holder, wasted little time dispatching Warren Central for a 15-0 victory in three innings on Monday night at Eagle Park.
Bowman finished 3-for-3 with two triples, scored three times and drove in two runners, while Holder collected three RBIs with a double. Other top performances included Tanner Klee going 2-for-2 with two runs, Landon Hamilton driving in a pair of runners and Nick Judd scoring twice. Dan St. Clair clubbed a solo home run, as well.
It was a quality bounce-back performance for coach Mason Head’s Eagles, who fell 12-1 to top-ranked Louisville Trinity on Saturday, but Apollo coaches are still looking for improvements as their team prepares for the postseason.
“We’ve seen pieces of it, I think, for sure,” Head said. “In my head, all the things I want to see I’ve seen at some point, but I don’t know that I can say we’ve seen it all come together in one moment in one game against one team.
“That’s what postseason is for. That’s what separates the teams that get to play five or six games and the teams that play one or two — they put it all together when it matters most.”
Apollo opened scoring early, plating five runs in the bottom of the first inning before exploding for eight more scores in the second. Two additional runs in the third sealed the mercy-rule victory.
Along with helping the Eagles pound out 13 hits, Bowman also set a new Apollo single-season school record by swiping his 34th stolen base of the year.
“Being in front of the guy that’s on our own fence, it’s pretty cool to say that,” said Bowman, gesturing at Brad Wilkerson’s retired number on the outfield wall. “A lot of greats have come through here, so being on top of that list is pretty cool.”
Defensively, Hamilton (two hits, four strikeouts) and Klee (one strikeout, one walk) combined on the mound to hold Warren Central (1-23) scoreless.
According to Head, Monday’s game was a step in the right direction entering Saturday’s 9th District Tournament.
“We didn’t change anything today, there was no new messaging,” he said. “Just keep in mind what our goals are and our style, and they executed our style. They’ve done a good job of buying in, for the most part. Just looking forward to hopefully seeing it all come together in the right moments. It starts this Saturday with Daviess County.”
With five days to prepare, Bowman expects his squad to be up for the challenge of postseason play.
“We’re feeling really good, we’re all ready for Saturday,” he said. “Get a lot of good reps at practice. Practice is going to be tough. But (Head) will keep us in check and work us, and we’ll be ready on Saturday.”
WARREN CENTRAL 000 — 0 2 1
APOLLO 582 — 15 13 0
WP-Hamilton. LP-Logsdon. 2B-M. Holder, S. Holder, Payne (A). 3B-Bowman 2 (A). HR-St. Clair (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.