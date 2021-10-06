Harrison Bowman scored a pair of goals to help lift Apollo High School to a 4-0 victory over Owensboro in the first round of the 9th District Boys Soccer Tournament on a rain-soaked Tuesday evening at Owensboro Catholic’s Independence Field.
With the win, the Eagles advance to face Daviess County in Thursday’s district title game at 7:45 p.m. They automatically advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament, as well.
“I just thought (we were) solid on defense,” Apollo coach Ryan Poirier said afterward. “The passing and the moving, we just spread them out and we played really well. I thought they competed really well, but it was our night.
“We’ve been waiting for a game like this, where we have two halves of great passing, great finishing, and we got it. So that was good to see.”
Following more than 20 minutes of scoreless action, Apollo (11-8) struck when Ho Ktoo finished off a corner kick from Nee Kpaw for a 1-0 advantage — a margin that stood until halftime.
Despite not adding any other goals in the first half, Poirier could see the difference it made for his team.
“In a district match, if you score first, that puts so much pressure on the other team,” he said. “I told them we needed that first goal. You get that one, and it not only relieves a little pressure, but I think it gives you a lot of energy, too. I think it leads to more chances and more opportunities.”
The Apollo coaching staff’s message at halftime was simple.
“The first two (times we played Owensboro), it was 1-0. That’s not going to win,” he said. “I think they took it to heart, and it showed. There was a fire in them. They flew around the field all night, and that’s what you’ve got to have to win games in the postseason.”
Teranse Twihenya added Apollo’s second goal just five minutes into the second half, working his way up the middle of the defense before firing a shot into the back of the net. Less than four minutes later, Bowman scored on an assist from Hunter Dickerson to give his team a three-goal advantage.
Bowman later added his second score off of an assist by Houston Collins with five seconds left in the game.
Apollo finished with a 14-8 lead in shots and a 7-4 edge in shots on target.
OHS coach Ryan Haley was proud of the strides his young team made throughout the season, but he admitted he was surprised by Tuesday’s outcome.
“Apollo did a good job not letting us get shots,” Haley said. “We had two in the first half. Then in the second half, we had to try to move some pieces around a little bit more to try to create on offense, and unfortunately, it took away from our defensive end, and they were able to get some things through.
“Apollo did a very good job. They stepped to the ball, won 50-50 balls, denied shots, pushed up as a team, dropped down as a team, whereas we were thinned out a lot.”
Now, Haley added, he hopes the Red Devils (8-10-2) learn from their experience and grow for next season.
“The youngest team I’ve ever seen, ever, at the varsity level,” he said of his squad. “... I think they recognize we’re getting bigger and stronger. We have better years ahead of us, but we will miss our seniors. I think we all understand the direction we’re pointing in. We’re trending upward.
“I think our players coming back next year recognize that. I think the seniors are sad, and we’re going to miss them.”
Apollo gets a day of rest before returning to action Thursday against Daviess County. The Panthers won both regular-season meetings — including a 1-0 decision Sept. 16.
“At this point in the season, we are what we are,” Poirier said. “We know what they are. The last time we played them was really close, so hopefully, we can take that with the finishing from tonight, put those together, and I think we’ve got a good shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.