CALHOUN — Harrison Bowman, Tanner Klee and Dan St. Clair drove in two runs apiece as Apollo claimed an 11-2 high school baseball victory against McLean County on a picture-perfect Friday afternoon at McLean County High School.
Bowman finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs, a triple and two stolen bases, while St. Clair went 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and drew two walks.
“Dan at the plate was huge tonight,” Eagles coach Mason Head said. “He had a great day at the plate, almost went yard twice. And his defensive presence, I think it’s unparalleled in our region.
“Harrison is a threat on the base paths every time he gets on, and he’s stout defensively as well.”
Apollo (18-6) struck in the top of the first inning when Tanner Klee clubbed a sacrifice fly to score Bowman, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Two batters later, St. Clair smashed a solo home run over the center-field wall for a 2-0 advantage.
After scoreless second and third innings, the Eagles plated another run when Josh Mayes scored St. Clair with an RBI base hit. Apollo then pushed its lead to 5-0 when Bowman stroked an RBI triple to deep center field and then scored on a McLean County error.
The Cougars (8-13) had a response in the bottom of the fifth when Ayden Rice’s sacrifice fly scored Grant Lovell, who led off with a walk, followed later by Connor Mitchuson’s RBI that scored Taylor Trogden, who got on with a single.
McLean County couldn’t scratch across any further runs from there, however.
Apollo tacked onto its lead with four runs in the sixth — sparked by a sacrifice fly from Klee, Landon Hamilton and Bowman scoring on wild pitches and an RBI double off the center-field wall by St. Clair — for a 9-2 advantage.
Hamilton and Bowman added RBIs in the seventh to seal the victory.
Though it was a solid victory, Head noted, there are still areas where he’d like to see his squad improve.
“It wasn’t as clean as I’d like to see us play,” he said. “We did well enough in every aspect to win the game. There are parts of each — baserunning, fielding, pitching, hitting — that we can say we need to do this thing better if we’re going to reach the goals we set for ourselves. It was good, but I think they know we can play better.”
Mayes and Hamilton finished with two hits apiece for Apollo, with Hamilton adding a double and scoring twice. Sam Holder drew three walks and also scored.
Will Strode picked up the pitching victory, striking out six batters and allowing one earned run while scattering three hits with two walks.
Cruz Lee went 2-for-3 to pace McLean County’s offense.
Both teams play again Saturday, with the Cougars traveling to face Muhlenberg County and Apollo hosting Great Crossing and McCracken County.
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, Head said, he wants to see his players dig in for the final stretch.
“You never want to think you’re holding back in the regular season,” he said, “but we’re to a point now where it’s like, ‘Guys, it’s time to put the gas pedal down.’ If we’re going to go full tilt, now’s the time. We’ve got six or seven games left before it’s do or die.
“It’s coming together. We’re not there yet, but we’re starting to see the bigger picture, and they’re buying in.”
APOLLO 200 124 2 — 11 10 1
McLEAN COUNTY 000 020 0 — 2 4 3
WP-Strode. LP-Logsdon. 2B-St. Clair, Hamilton (A). 3B-Bowman (A). HR-St. Clair (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.