The Apollo High School baseball team struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Braxton Franey’s two-out RBI base hit, to capture a 5-4 walk-off victory over district rival Owensboro on Monday at Eagle Park.

The Eagles fell behind 4-3 when the Red Devils scored one run in the top of the seventh, but Apollo’s Michael Chaney led off the bottom of the frame with a double, Easton Blandford drew a walk, and two batters later, Hayden Cash tied the game with an RBI single.

