The Apollo High School baseball team struck for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Braxton Franey’s two-out RBI base hit, to capture a 5-4 walk-off victory over district rival Owensboro on Monday at Eagle Park.
The Eagles fell behind 4-3 when the Red Devils scored one run in the top of the seventh, but Apollo’s Michael Chaney led off the bottom of the frame with a double, Easton Blandford drew a walk, and two batters later, Hayden Cash tied the game with an RBI single.
OHS pitcher Will Rickard recorded a strikeout for the inning’s second out, but Franey’s hard-hit shot to right field brought in the walk-off run and set off the Apollo celebration.
“I wish it hadn’t taken that long for us to decide who we were going to be,” Eagles coach Brandon Dennis said afterward. “We gave them 11 or 12 free passes and just gifted them opportunity after opportunity, and that’s a young, hungry team that’s looking for any chance they can to break through and pick up district wins.
“We didn’t compete very well early on, and they came after us and kept punching and punching. The greatest thing for us is that we can say we responded at the end and we were able to pull it out.”
Apollo (13-5, 1-1 9th District) took an early lead when Grayson Smith led off the bottom of the first with a single and later scored following consecutive OHS errors. Aiden Wells then clubbed an RBI base hit to score Blandford and put the Eagles ahead 2-0.
The Red Devils (8-8, 1-1) tied the contest with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth when Trevor DeLacey and Eli Hampton scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch, respectively, after both got on with singles.
An inning later, Brady Benjamin drew a walk and later scored on a passed ball to put OHS up 3-2.
Will Strode’s RBI base hit in the bottom of the fourth scored Grayson Smith, who got on with walk, and tied the contest at 3-3.
The Red Devils plated their last run with Rickard’s RBI sacrifice bunt in the top of the seventh but left the bases loaded, setting the stage for the Eagles’ late heroics.
“It was unfortunate,” said OHS coach Jake Fiorella, whose team committed four errors in the loss. “We made more mistakes than they did at the end of the day, and we got no timely hitting. We left 13 guys on base. When you leave 13 on base in a one-run walk-off, that’s tough.
“It was good for us to see that type of arsenal and that type of pitching offensively, and I think our guys did a good job battling. I think we had a bunch of good, quality at-bats. We just have to come through with a key hit.”
Strode finished with a pair of hits and Smith scored two runs for Apollo, which won its fifth game in the last six outings — but Dennis wants to see a more focused team moving forward.
“We have to come compete the same way day in and day out, no matter who we’re playing, whether we know them or not,” he said. “With the talent that we have up and down this lineup, if we just come and compete and play hard, good things are going to happen. We haven’t had many days where we’ve done that.
“It’s great to get (a district win), because that team will be ready to go again the next time we play them, at their place. We better be a better team when we see them next time than we were tonight.”
Both teams return to action Tuesday, with Apollo traveling to face Ohio County and Owensboro playing at Breckinridge County.
OWENSBORO 000 210 1 — 4 7 4
WP-Blandford. LP-Rickard. 2B-Chaney (A), Kimbrell (O).
