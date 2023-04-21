OWESPTS-04-21-23 DAVIESS APOLLO GAMER

Daviess County’s Callie Smith runs home after a triple and then a botched throw by Apollo in the first inning Thursday at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Lady Panthers capture 11-3 district victory

Danielle Beckwith went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in a pair of batters as No. 4 Daviess County jumped out to an early lead on the way to an 11-3 softball win over district rival Apollo on Thursday at E-Gal Park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.