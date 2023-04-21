Lady Panthers capture 11-3 district victory
Danielle Beckwith went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in a pair of batters as No. 4 Daviess County jumped out to an early lead on the way to an 11-3 softball win over district rival Apollo on Thursday at E-Gal Park.
The Lady Panthers (14-2, 4-0 9th District) plated three runs in the top of the first inning, beginning with Annie Newman hitting an RBI ground out to score Sadie Morris, who drew a leadoff walk.
One batter later, Callie Smith drilled an RBI triple to right field and then scored on an Apollo error — its second of the opening frame — for a 3-0 lead.
DC extended its lead with one run in each of the second and third innings. Beckwith led off the second with a single and later scored on Kayley Payne’s RBI ground out. Another error in the third allowed Kaitlyn Hill to score after she had gotten on with a base hit.
Apollo (7-8, 1-3) answered in the bottom of the third when Emmie Bullington singled and then scored on an RBI base hit by Abby Miles. A sacrifice bunt by Mallory Velotta moved Miles to second, and consecutive DC errors allowed Miles to score and trim the deficit to 5-2.
“We started Sophia (Cain) and knew she could give us a good game,” Lady Panthers coach John Biggs said of the freshman pitcher, who got the win with two strikeouts, one earned run on three hits and one walk in 31/3 innings. “We were able to score some runs early. Obviously, that can help her settle in, but then we had some miscues there.”
DC regrouped with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to take a 7-2 lead. Morris hit an RBI ground out that scored Beckwith, who led off with a walk, and Jessie Daniels later hit an RBI single to bring home Makayla Rowan, who singled earlier in the frame.
An RBI triple by Apollo’s Liza Page scored Arianna Ramirez, who led off with a single, to bring Apollo within 7-3.
From there, however, DC relief pitcher Raylee Roby was able to keep the E-Gals scoreless. She finished with eight strikeouts and one earned run on five hits with two walks in 32/3 innings.
“Sophia and Raylee complement each other well,” Biggs added. “They’re different type of pitchers, their go-to pitches are a little different, and I give a lot of credit to Sophia. She did a really nice job for us. We just thought the second time or third time through (Apollo’s lineup), we wanted to give them a different look.”
The Lady Panthers scored four runs in the sixth to essentially seal the win. DC loaded the bases, due in part to two Apollo errors, before Beckwith and Rowan clubbed consecutive two-run singles for the final margin.
“I thought up and down the lineup, we had some kids that are swinging some hot bats for us,” Biggs said. “Jessie probably didn’t have one of her nights that you would normally see out of her, but then we had other people that were able to step in. We had a lot of runners on base. There was a lot of traffic out there, so we took advantage of it.
“If you can score five out of the seven innings, good things are going to happen.”
Apollo had opportunities with runners on base in the final two innings but left four stranded.
“Too many errors,” E-Gals coach Stephen Julian said. “They had some errors too, but we just didn’t make enough routine plays. If we make those plays, it’s a tighter ball game.
“We had our chances and just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it. It just didn’t happen tonight. A few too many walks, way too many errors, and you can’t do that against a good team.”
Rowan finished with two hits and two RBIs for DC, which also got two hits apiece from Hill (two runs), Smith (two runs) and Morris.
Bullington, Miles and Page had two hits each for Apollo.
DAVIESS COUNTY|311 024 0 — 11 16 3
WP-Cain. LP-Bullington. 3B-Smith (DC), Page (A).
