Patience is a virtue, but for the University of Kentucky football program, it’s a saving grace.
When Mark Stoops went 12-24 overall and 4-20 against the Southeastern Conference in his first three seasons leading the Wildcats, it would’ve been easy for UK administrators to pull the plug. After all, three years is sometimes all a coach gets to prove his or her worth in sports these days with college presidents and athletic directors constantly seeking instant gratification.
However, UK stuck by Stoops — and now, as the head coach enters his 10th season in Lexington, it’s clear how much of a mistake it would’ve been to let him go.
Since 2016, Stoops has righted the ship. During that span, the Cats have gone 47-29 overall and 25-25 against SEC foes. Kentucky has posted two 10-win seasons and, in 2022, will look for their seventh straight bowl game appearance and fifth consecutive bowl game win — both program records.
In fact, he sits one win shy of tying Bear Bryant’s all-time wins record at UK. He’s also the first Kentucky football coach to ever reach the 10-season plateau.
Even Stoops admitted in Wednesday’s session during SEC Football Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta that it isn’t an easy mark to reach.
“The 10 years in Lexington is something that I am proud of because I know how difficult it is,” he said. “I know how difficult it is to walk into this league with the great coaching, with the recruiting, and starting like six feet below 14, then trying to climb that ladder as high as we can.”
Of course, Stoops took over during a dismal time in UK football history.
The Cats were fresh off a 2-10 campaign under former coach Joker Phillips in 2012, and the unrest amongst UK fans wasn’t exactly squashed by Stoops following it up with another 2-10 effort in his first season. Stoops, who came in as the former defensive coordinator at Florida State, wasn’t a splashy hire. Many critics at the time simply considered him a stop-gap coach on the way to something better.
Obviously, UK administrators weren’t shy to pull the trigger on a quick firing, either. Phillips had lasted only three seasons, going 13-24 in that stretch — coincidentally, garnering one more win than Stoops achieved in his first three years and even reaching a bowl game on the heels of former coach Rick Brooks’ tenure.
However, it was Stoops’ fourth year that set the Cats on their current trajectory. They went 7-6 but reached the program’s first bowl game in six seasons — and UK hasn’t missed a bowl game since.
UK stuck by Stoops as he navigated his way through the turbulent waters of his first head coaching job, and in a way, it’s been the standard operating procedure for Kentucky football ever since. The coaching staff doesn’t panic, even when things aren’t going their way. Their players, likewise, display a similar mindset.
Most importantly, there’s never a sense of complacency within the program.
“I am proud of that, and I appreciate the work,” Stoops said. “However, we’re not satisfied. We want to continue to grow. We want to continue to push it. Obviously, some teams at the top of the food chain in the (SEC) East and the West are doing some really special things. So, you have to continue to elevate your game.”
When it comes to Stoops and the UK football team, don’t expect anything less.
Without early patience from the administration, however, Kentucky might not be anywhere close to where it is now.
