Four weeks into the high school football season, teams throughout the Owensboro-Daviess County area are taking shape.
By now, most squads are already more than halfway through their out-of-district schedules, and coaches should have a pretty good idea of where their teams stand.
Some, of course, are undefeated. Others might be looking for their first wins of the season. Most teams are somewhere in the middle, with a win or two under their belts.
The beautiful part of it is no matter which category your team falls into, there’s still plenty of time to improve before entering the real bulk of the year.
Early-season wins are important, obviously — whether it’s to show players that their hard work during the offseason has paid off, or to reinforce what the coaches have been preaching, or even to simply show dominance from the get-go — but they don’t mean everything. In fact, aside from KHSAA RPI implications, which don’t really play a factor until deep into the playoffs, the early portion of the slate is essentially a dress rehearsal for the district schedule in the latter half of the season.
Do teams want to beat their out-of-district rivals? Yes, of course.
Do Owensboro-area squads want to win the City-County title? Naturally, they do.
But, just as Apollo coach John Edge said following last week’s loss, what you do within your district is what really gets you noticed in high school football.
Take the 2021 Owensboro Catholic squad, for example.
The Aces, facing a gauntlet of stiff competition in the first half of the year, came out of the gate at 0-5. However, each week, coach Jason Morris stressed the message to his players to simply keep improving, and the results will show.
Catholic went on to win its next seven consecutive games on the way to reaching the KHSAA Class 2-A playoff quarterfinals.
Daviess County faced somewhat of a similar situation in 2017.
The Panthers dropped their first three games of the season before rallying down the stretch and eventually reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6-A playoffs. DC even avenged an earlier loss to district foe McCracken County in the second round of the postseason.
So, for teams that haven’t quite hit the throttle yet in 2022, there’s still plenty of time to turn things around. Catch fire at the right time, and there’s no telling how far a little momentum can take you.
But, in that same vein, things could just as easily turn the other way.
Coaches often preach to their players the need for consistency — all-out effort on every play of every game — because if they let off the gas even a little bit, things could go south in a hurry.
A 3-0 start doesn’t mean you’re untouchable. In fact, early-season success only makes the target on your back grow.
Other programs see that success and, ultimately, they want to be the ones to take you down. That’s why the need for consistency is so prevalent.
And, for those squads somewhere in the middle — perhaps the ones looking to take an extra step forward to really solidify themselves and cement who they are — the next couple of weeks are crucial in reaching that point.
Racking up wins early in the year will pay dividends, of course, both in performance and in confidence, but it’s not everything. Saddled with losses early in the campaign, likewise, can be overcome.
However, it’s up to the players and coaches to use this time wisely.
Only a few weeks remain until district schedules begin, and that’s when everything truly counts.
