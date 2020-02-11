The Apollo High School girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and held off Muhlenberg County for a 67-56 win in a matchup between two of the 3rd Region’s top squads Monday night at Eagle Arena.
Kassidy Daugherty led the E-Gals with a game-best 20 points, knocking down 13-of-16 free throws in the process. Shelbie Beatty added 12 points off the bench, while Addison Carter, Amaya Curry (six assists) and Zoe Floyd (eight rebounds) chipped in eight points apiece. Amber Dunn posted seven points and hauled in a game-high 20 rebounds, as well.
Destin Armour paced Muhlenberg County with 17 points, while Elisabeth Joines added 15 points. Sarah-Cate Boggess also scored nine points for the Lady Mustangs.
“They made us bend, but we didn’t break,” said Apollo coach Natalie Payne, whose team won its fifth straight outing. “They’re a team that’s never ever gonna go away, and we knew that. They came back from a 21-point deficit against McLean County. Even when Muhlenberg made a run, we continued to fight.
“We didn’t fold under the pressure — that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Apollo (18-6) scored the first eight points of the game to build a 20-5 advantage through the first quarter, getting seven points from Daugherty and six from Floyd in the period.
A 3-pointer from Boggess late in the second frame capped off a 13-3 run by Muhlenberg County (18-8), which cut the lead to 27-22 with 2:19 left until halftime. From there, however, the E-Gals converted 8-of-10 free throws, and Beatty’s 3 at the buzzer pushed them to a 38-22 advantage at intermission.
Using full-court pressure, Muhlenberg County put together another strong run in the third. Grace Hauslein’s 3 with 2:49 left in the quarter brought the Lady Mustangs within 48-42, but a score in the post by Floyd and another 3 from Beatty had Apollo sitting with a 53-42 lead heading into the fourth.
Muhlenberg County twice cut the lead to nine points in the final eight minutes — on a Joines layup with 5:34 remaining and Chloe Lynn’s 3 with 37.4 seconds left — but the Lady Mustangs couldn’t get any closer than that.
“If we don’t get out to that big lead, it’s a different ball game,” Payne said. “That allowed us to have a little bit of a cushion, but it’s a game of runs. We told the kids that they were gonna keep making them, so we had to maintain our composure. I felt our guards were able to do that.
“I was really proud of the way our bench came in and played. Shelbie Beatty came in and gave us good minutes, was able to handle the ball and made some plays for us down the stretch. Amari Sanders (four points, six rebounds) came in and played huge. Our bench has been huge for us all year.”
For the game, Apollo connected on 20-of-39 shots from the floor for 51.3%, 5-of-11 from distance (45.5%) and 22-of-32 at the foul stripe (68.7%).
Muhlenberg County made 21-of-52 shots from the field for 40.4%, 9-of-23 from beyond the arc (39.1%) and 5-of-12 foul shots (41.6%).
“Coming in, we knew this team was a contender in the region,” Payne said of Muhlenberg County. “It’s a huge confidence builder for us, and I think we’re continuing to build on that with every game we play. We continue to take steps forward, so you can’t ask for much more from your kids.”
Apollo plays again Friday with a district matchup at Daviess County, while Muhlenberg County hosts Logan County on Thursday.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 5-17-20-14 — 56
APOLLO 20-18-15-14 — 67
Muhlenberg County (56) — Armour 17, Joines 15, Boggess 9, Hauslein 6, Noffsinger 6, Lynn 3.
Apollo (67) — Daugherty 20, Beatty 12, Carter 8, Curry 8, Floyd 8, Dunn 7, Sanders 4.
