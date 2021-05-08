Addison Tignor and Hannah Carter drove in three runs apiece to lift the Owensboro Catholic High School softball team to a 12-3 victory against 9th District rival Apollo on a crisp and cool Friday night at E-Gal Park.
Tignor went 3-for-4 and also scored twice, with her bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth inning pushing the Lady Aces to a 10-0 advantage. Carter finished with just one hit, but she had an RBI groundout in Catholic’s three-run first inning and added a two-run base hit in the second frame to help the Lady Aces build a 6-0 lead.
“It’s always good when you get on the board first when you’re the visitor,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said afterward. “(Apollo pitchers) struggled a little bit finding the strike zone, so I’m glad we were patient and not chasing pitches like we were earlier in the year. We’re doing a lot better at that, so that’s always a good feeling.”
Phelps was quick to credit Tignor for her development this season — the sophomore’s first year at the varsity level.
“That’s great for her confidence,” he said. “We’ve been working on hitting, and it’s been clicking with her. ... I knew it would take a couple of these younger girls some time, but she’s picking up really well on it. I’m really happy to see she’s hitting the ball really well right now.”
As for Carter, Phelps noted, her production comes as no surprise.
“That’s why I bat her in the 3-hole,” Phelps said of the senior first baseman. “I’m glad we can always count on her. When you get to that part of the lineup, you feel good about how it’s going to work out.”
Catholic (14-8) scored its first run of the game when Carter drove in Hadley Phelps, who walked to lead off the game. Brooke Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk two batters later before Gracie Jennings scored Bailey Hamilton with a sacrifice bunt for an early 3-0 lead.
Carter recorded her lone hit in the second, and Bailey Hamilton’s sacrifice fly moments later scored Camille Conkright for a six-run advantage.
The Lady Aces built their lead to double-digits in the fourth, with Jennings hitting an RBI base hit and Tignor clubbing a bases-loaded double.
Apollo (4-14) answered in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases after two consecutive Catholic errors — setting the stage for a two-RBI single by Mallory Velotta that scored Delainee Hayden and Olivia Crawford, followed by an RBI base hit by Morgan Frizzell that scored Abbie Gore.
However, the E-Gals couldn’t score any more from there.
Catholic added a pair of insurance scores in the seventh inning for the game’s final margin.
Phelps, Conkright and Bailey Hamilton finished with two runs apiece for the Lady Aces, who drew 11 walks for the game. Brooke Hamilton got the pitching win, striking out four batters and scattering three hits with no earned runs and one walk in five innings.
“I like the way they’re playing right now,” Phelps said of his squad. “They’re getting more confidence. We’re hitting throughout our lineup, and that was big — they were all patient out there tonight.”
Apollo was paced by Velotta, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Frizzell and Emmie Bullington each went 2-for-4 with a double.
The E-Gals return to action Saturday with a road matchup at Madisonville North Hopkins, while the Lady Aces are off until Monday when they host South Spencer. Apollo and Catholic will play each other again in the first round of the 9th District Tournament.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 330 400 2 — 12 6 3
APOLLO 000 300 0 — 3 6 2
WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Palmer. 2B-Tignor (OC), Frizzell, Bullington (A).
