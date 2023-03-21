K’Asia Palmer went 3-for-4 at the plate, drove in a pair of runs and scored two runs of her own as Owensboro High School jumped out to an early lead and never let up in a 10-1 softball victory over Whitesville Trinity on a chilly Monday evening at Whitesville City Park.

The victory was the first of the young season for the Lady Devils (1-2), who plated three runs in the top of the first to establish an early advantage.

