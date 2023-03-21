K’Asia Palmer went 3-for-4 at the plate, drove in a pair of runs and scored two runs of her own as Owensboro High School jumped out to an early lead and never let up in a 10-1 softball victory over Whitesville Trinity on a chilly Monday evening at Whitesville City Park.
The victory was the first of the young season for the Lady Devils (1-2), who plated three runs in the top of the first to establish an early advantage.
“This is what we expected all along,” said OHS coach Quincy Moorman, whose team dropped one-run decisions in its first two contests. “We played like we’re supposed to play, we played like we’re capable of playing. Offense did their job, came through in clutch situations early. Defense made plays. We did make a couple small errors but didn’t let it compound into anything big. That’s the key for us.
“Hitting’s contagious. We got some hits in the top early, and it carried over.”
Owensboro’s Ellington Embry was hit by a pitch in the first inning, then scored moments later on an RBI triple by Sophie Moorman. Hessi Johnson then clubbed an RBI double and later scored on an RBI groundout by Emmi Connor for a 3-0 OHS lead.
The Lady Devils added two more runs in the third on Ashleigh Howard’s two-RBI double that scored Moorman and Palmer, who both got on with singles.
Four runs in the top of the fourth — powered by a two-run single from Palmer and a two-RBI double from Connor — pushed Owensboro to a 9-0 advantage.
The Lady Raiders (2-4) plated their lone run in the bottom of the fourth on Hope Boarman’s RBI double that scored Georgia Howard, who got on with a base hit. However, OHS turned an inning-ending double play after Embry snagged a pop out from second base and then threw out the runner attempting to score from third base, with the tag from catcher Kaysi Burden.
OHS added its final run in the top of the fifth, with Embry smashing an RBI double that brought home Reese Boswell, who led off with a single.
Sophie Moorman and Boswell both went 2-for-4 with two runs apiece for OHS, while Connor produced a trio of RBIs. Embry scored twice, and Howard drove in two runs. Kirsten Tindle earned the pitching win after giving up one run on seven hits with two strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
“I’m encouraged after tonight,” Quincy Moorman stated. “I was a little disappointed after the first couple of games, just because I knew what we were capable of, but I knew it would take a couple games to get everybody to gel and play together.”
Boarman went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Trinity.
Owensboro returns to action Tuesday when the Lady Devils travel to take on Muhlenberg County, while Trinity is set for a road contest at Ohio County.
OWENSBORO 302 410 0 — 10 12 1
TRINITY 000 100 0 — 1 7 1
WP-Tindle. LP-Barnett. 2B-Connor, Embry, Howard, Johnson (O), Boarman (T). 3B-Moorman (O).
