Freshman Xander Early scored two touchdowns for Hancock County in the Hornets' 51-14 high school football loss at Louisville Fairdale on Friday night.
Early rushed 13 times for 74 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from freshman Cole Dixon. Early also cashed in on a 2-point conversion.
Dixon was 2-for-2 through the air for 73 yards.
Sophomore Noah Mize rushed seven times for 33 yards.
Hancock County (0-2) visits Ohio County next Friday.
CALDWELL COUNTY 43, APOLLO 21
The host Tigers ran their record to 2-0 with a three-touchdown conquest of the Eagles in Princeton.
Caldwell County opened the season last week with a 19-14 win over visiting Christian County, while Apollo was outlasting Warren Central 66-56.
Apollp returns to action next Friday at Central Hardin.
LOGAN COUNTY 59, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
Homestanding Logan County breezed past the visiting Mustangs in Russellville.
The Cougars improved to 2-0, while Muhlenberg County slipped to 0-2.
The rebuilding Mustangs play host to Hopkins County Central next Friday.
