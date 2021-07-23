Since the end of the KHSAA-mandated dead period two weeks ago, the Daviess County High School football team has been hard at work.
The Panthers, following last season’s 3-5 campaign, couldn’t wait to get started this summer.
“It just feels great to be out there with a normal summer schedule,” DCHS coach Matt Brannon said Thursday. “No restrictions, no temperature checks, no masks. Although we are still aware of our surroundings and the possibility that the virus could hit again, we still feel good about approaching things how we normally do.
“I’ve got a great group of kids with a lot of experience, and they’re hungry to get after it.”
DC had been practicing with helmets only until Thursday, when the Panthers put on helmets and shoulder pads for the first time. Much of early practice has been focused on conditioning and learning the fundamentals and techniques of how the Panthers want to play.
So far, the results have been positive.
“I feel like we’re on track,” Brannon said. “We’re able to move a little bit faster than we normally do on offense, with having so many experienced guys. It’s been good.
“Defensively, we’ve slowed down and really concentrated on the details of each position and how each position fits into the scheme.”
Brannon credited defensive coordinator Quadarius Wallace with investing in a new tackling scheme workout system, which the Panthers expect to pay dividends in 2021.
“It really breaks it down to very basic levels,” Brannon said. “That’s an area where we struggled last year.
“I feel like our coaching staff has filled in the gaps and met the needs of our team that our staff determined in January.”
In addition to practice, the Panthers have also fared well in 7-on-7 competition during the summer.
“We went to South Warren last week and matched up with a quality Class 5-A perennial state champion,” Brannon said. “Two nights ago, we went to Rash Stadium with Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic and Greenwood.
“They aren’t full games, it’s 7-on-7, but they do keep score and award a winner.”
Plus, Brannon added, DC coaches now get an opportunity to see how their players are developing against other squads. Last summer, COVID-19 pandemic protocols wiped out most preseason work across the commonwealth.
“Those are the things we missed out on last year,” he said. “We didn’t get to see the guys who really want to compete, and these are opportunities for younger guys to make their mark. It gives you a chance to see how you stack up, too.
“We weren’t the only ones (who missed out last year). Everyone had to deal with it, and it’s not an excuse, but it did affect us. Our seniors and our leaders have something to prove, so I think they’re anxious about getting out and putting themselves in a position to be successful.
“I’m pleased with where we are, but we still have a long way to go, for sure.”
