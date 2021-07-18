The Owensboro Eastern All-Stars went undefeated in pool play and will be the No. 1 seed in the 12U Cal Ripken 46/60 division bracket when the WKY State Baseball Tournament continues Sunday in Scottsville.
Eastern opened Saturday with a 25-1 victory over Edmonson County, with pitchers Ladainian November, Peyton Isbell and Gunnar Hendricks limiting their opponent to just one run with six strikeouts and one walk.
Ty Lillpop went 4-for-4 with three home runs for Eastern, which finished with six home runs, nine singles and a triple to go along with 22 RBIs.
Eastern scored seven runs in the first inning, 13 in the second, and closed out the contest with five runs in the third.
After its second game of the day was rained out, Eastern was declared the winner via coin toss — earning the top seed for Sunday. They’ll play Edmonson County at 2 p.m. at Fred Hale Park in Scottsville.
