The Owensboro Eastern 12U All Stars held Scottsville without a hit Friday, opening WKY 12U Cal Ripken State Tournament pool play with a 7-0 victory at Fred Hale Ball Park in Scottsville.
Ty Lillpop went 2-for-3 with two home runs to lead Eastern, which plated five runs in the third inning. Peyton Isbell added a home run in the frame, as well.
Eastern finished with five stolen bases, led by Ross Milburn with two swipes. Eastern also didn’t commit an error during the game.
Eastern plays again Saturday against Edmonson County at noon and Green County at 6 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL OWENSBORO 5, FRANKLIN 3The RiverDawgs scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning for a come-from-behind victory in Franklin.
Lucas Gulazyuski drove in a pair of runs with a double to pace Owensboro (17-17), with additional last-inning RBIs by Trevor Davis, Cole Gober and Kyle Hogwood.
Davis, Gover and Ben Clark finished with two hits apiece, as well.
Austin Ehren went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for the Duelers (12-22), who led 3-0 after the second inning.
The RiverDawgs return to action Saturday when they host the Hopkinsville Hoppers at 6:30 p.m.
OWENSBORO 5, FRANKFORT 3
OWENSBORO 000 000 005 — 5 8 2
FRANKFORT 210 000 000 — 3 5 2
WP-Hupp. LP-Sliger. SV- Hamil. 2B-Gober, Gulazyuski (O), Ehren (F).
