The Owensboro Eastern All-Stars moved to 3-0 in pool play at the Cal Ripken 12U World Series with a 3-2 victory over Rockville (Va.) on Monday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Eastern pitcher Jayden James struck out eight batters while allowing just five hits and two runs in five innings. Dremail Carothers closed out the game.
Logan Trone clubbed a home run in the second inning for Eastern, while Ross Milburn, Gunnar Hendricks, Peyton Isbell and Logan Trone collected one hit apiece.
On Sunday, Eastern withstood a late four-run rally to capture an 8-5 win against Kennewick (Wash.).
James struck out eight batters without surrendering a hit, run or any walks.
Ty Lillpop went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Ross Milburn recorded a team-best three steals.
In Saturday’s 9-2 victory over Hanford (Calif.), Lillpop smacked two home runs and James had one of his own to lead Eastern. Milburn added a triple and also collected nine strikeouts on the mound, giving up just one hit in four shutout innings of work.
Eastern closes out pool play Wednesday, followed by the start of bracket play on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.